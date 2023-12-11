Dundee children used by criminal gangs to deal Class A drugs says senior cop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee children used by criminal gangs to deal Class A drugs says senior cop

“It’s that feeling of being part of a group that they maybe haven’t had before.”

By James Simpson
Dectective Inspector Scott Carswell leaving the Bell Street police HQ with Constable Thomas Fitzpatrick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A senior police officer says children are being used by criminal gangs to help deal Class A drugs in Dundee.

Officers have been involved in a crackdown on city centre crime in recent days after concerns about rising drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Some workers told The Courier last month how youngsters, who were “barely even teenagers”, had been spotted committing drugs offences in a pend nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, who led last week’s crackdown in the city centre, says young people are being drawn into the illegal drugs trade in Dundee.

Children ‘assisting in Dundee drugs supply chain’ through county lines

He told The Courier: “We are aware that as part of county lines operations, children are assisting in the supply chain.

“One male who came into the city centre this week was involved in county lines activity.

“It’s a tactic these gangs are using.

“We’re trying to get kids away from criminality and get them the support to move their lives in the right direction.”

County lines involves vulnerable people, often children, being coerced into helping move or store drugs and money on behalf of gangs or organised criminals.

‘It’s that feeling of being part of a group’

DI Carswell says youngsters are being forced to help supply some of the most harmful drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and street Valium.

He said: “It does make it difficult that kids are being utilised and becoming more involved in this type of criminality.

“Children are vulnerable and they are easily targeted.

“It’s that feeling of being part of a group that they maybe haven’t had before.”

During last week’s city centre crackdown, seven men were charged in connection with various offences.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Retailers in the city centre have previously raised concerns with The Courier about youngsters carrying knives as part of city centre crime.

DI Carswell says it is important that locals continue to report incidents to officers.

He added: “We would encourage anyone who is aware of incidents of criminality to contact the police.

“As a result of positive engagements with the public this week we’re looking to build on this moving forward.

“We can only act on information that is directly reaching us.”

