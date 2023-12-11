Dundee children used by criminal gangs to deal Class A drugs says senior cop

A senior police officer says children are being used by criminal gangs to help deal Class A drugs in Dundee.

Officers have been involved in a crackdown on city centre crime in recent days after concerns about rising drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Some workers told The Courier last month how youngsters, who were “barely even teenagers”, had been spotted committing drugs offences in a pend nicknamed ‘Crack Alley’.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell, who led last week’s crackdown in the city centre, says young people are being drawn into the illegal drugs trade in Dundee.

Children ‘assisting in Dundee drugs supply chain’ through county lines

He told The Courier: “We are aware that as part of county lines operations, children are assisting in the supply chain.

“One male who came into the city centre this week was involved in county lines activity.

“It’s a tactic these gangs are using.

“We’re trying to get kids away from criminality and get them the support to move their lives in the right direction.”

County lines involves vulnerable people, often children, being coerced into helping move or store drugs and money on behalf of gangs or organised criminals.

‘It’s that feeling of being part of a group’

DI Carswell says youngsters are being forced to help supply some of the most harmful drugs including heroin, crack cocaine and street Valium.

He said: “It does make it difficult that kids are being utilised and becoming more involved in this type of criminality.

“Children are vulnerable and they are easily targeted.

“It’s that feeling of being part of a group that they maybe haven’t had before.”

During last week’s city centre crackdown, seven men were charged in connection with various offences.

Retailers in the city centre have previously raised concerns with The Courier about youngsters carrying knives as part of city centre crime.

DI Carswell says it is important that locals continue to report incidents to officers.

He added: “We would encourage anyone who is aware of incidents of criminality to contact the police.

“As a result of positive engagements with the public this week we’re looking to build on this moving forward.

“We can only act on information that is directly reaching us.”