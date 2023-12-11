Castle Water: Perthshire firm’s boss says energy price hike ‘more challenging than Covid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle Water: Perthshire firm’s boss says energy price hike ‘more challenging than Covid’

The man behind the major Blairgowrie employer has praised staff for their efforts during another challenging period.

By Gavin Harper
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds.
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds.

The boss of major Perthshire employer Castle Water says the spike in energy costs gave his business more of a headache than the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Blairgowrie business provides water and wastewater services to companies, charities and public bodies in Scotland and England.

Chief executive John Reynolds said the rise in energy bills – brought on by the conflict in Ukraine at the beginning of last year – caused the firm serious headaches.

He said: “The cost-of-living crisis and the energy price rises were really difficult for us.

“We supply water to business customers in the public sector – a lot of water use in businesses is in applications that use heat, and that uses energy.

“The increase in the cost of energy had a significant impact in reducing water consumption across businesses.

“But it was very difficult for us to predict where this would happen. It was also very complicated for us to deal with.

“We ended up with a lot of work on ensuring our billing was accurate and understanding which customers were changing their level of water consumption.

“It had less of an impact but in some ways was more complicated for us to deal with than the Covid lockdowns.”

Accounts show revenue up for Castle Water

Accounts for the firm show turnover rose to £436 million for the year to March 2023, up from £395.6m in 2022.

The business recorded a £8.6m pre-tax loss, compared to £8.8m losses the previous year.

Given the challenges faced over the financial period, Mr Reynolds said he was pleased with the firm’s results.

He highlighted a growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

“We’re very pleased with our performance,” he said.

Castle Water employs about 450 staff, most of which are based in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Our underlying EBITDA has more than doubled and our balance sheet is significantly stronger.

“It shows us having successfully moved through the cost-of-living crisis and the business performing well.”

Recruitment challenges for Castle Water

Mr Reynolds said Castle Water has had some issues around recruitment. The accounts show a slight drop in the number of staff employed in the business – from 447 in 2022 to 421.

He added: “Recruitment in some areas has been sticky. We have had more vacancies during the year than we wanted.

“Certainly over the past three or four months, it has picked up again.”

John Reynolds praised the work of Castle Water staff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Reynolds also praised the current staff for their efforts during another challenging period.

He said: “Everyone has dealt with challenges. It’s been a lot of hard work, but we’ve come through it very well.

“One of the reasons we’re so successful is we’ve got a good group of dedicated, very bright people working with us, and that helps to take the business forward.

“The effort everyone has put in is immense.”

Looking ahead, Mr Reynolds is optimistic the current financial year will bring more positive results for the Perthshire firm.

“We’re expecting another significant increase in revenue and profitability,” he said.

“We can grow the business very substantially from where it is at the moment.”

