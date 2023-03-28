Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges

The boss of the Blairgowrie firm says it's in a strong position despite the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

By Gavin Harper
Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds.

The boss of major Perthshire employer Castle Water says the firm has plans for growth after overcoming a difficult period.

Castle Water provides water and wastewater services to companies, charities and public bodies in Scotland and England.

With its customers going in and out of offices during the pandemic in line with restrictions, the utilities company was kept busy.

“The whole Covid period from 2020 to 2022 was hard work,” Mr Reynolds said.

“We were in an unusual position with Covid where companies either had to close or they were busier and with more revenue.

Castle Water employs about 450 staff, most of which are based in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We had a pattern where customers were moving in and out of premises when lockdowns started and finished.

“That meant we had twice the work we’d have, with about 40% less revenue.”

Mr Reynolds said he felt the firm had navigated the challenges of not only the pandemic, but also Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis.

He said it had been a huge effort from all the Castle Water staff.

“We think we’ve come through the combination of Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis in a good position to continue to grow.

“Navigating all those challenges has been hard work. It’s been a huge commitment from everyone, but we feel we’ve managed it well.”

One new major contract a week

In recently filed accounts, the firm reported revenue of £395.6 million for the year ending March 2022.

That is an increase of more than £35m from its 2021 figure of £359.9m.

Castle Water also recorded a pre-tax loss of £24.1m over the reporting period, compared to a profit of £1.6m the year before.

Castle Water chief executive John Reynolds at the firm’s head office in Blairgowrie.

Mr Reynolds said the firm has “significant advantages” as it looks to continue its growth.

“We think we have the best billing and service platform in the water industry, which we’ve invested in significantly.

“That gives us a lot of scope to continue to expand our customer base.

“We’re currently winning major contracts at a rate of about one a week.”

Castle Water continuing to invest

Castle Water, which has about 450 staff, has made a number of acquisitions in recent years.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, Mr Reynolds said the firm continues to review opportunities.

Mr Reynolds also said there has been a 20-fold increase in customers using Castle Water’s online portal.

Castle Water says it is committed to continual training for its staff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We expect its popularity will only increase,” he said.

He said the firm was committed to investing in its technology, staff training and state-of-the-art IT systems.

He added: “We’re doing a lot of work in deploying robotic automation around some of our processes.”

