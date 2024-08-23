Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing next year

A murderer who made chilling threats as made an escape bid from Perth Royal Infirmary to a nearby graveyard had been hoping to secure parole next year, a court heard.

James Demarco knocked the female officer down a flight of stairs and threatened to slit her throat.

He bit and hit a male officer before making off from the hospital, where he was to be treated for intoxication brought about in the Perth Prison.

He terrorised a mother in an attempt to get her car and then fled towards the city centre.

He was captured by police in the nearby cemetery and when charged responded: “Like that will make a difference to my life sentence, ha ha.”

Prison behaviour

Appearing for sentencing at the High Court in Stirling on Friday, Demarco’s defence agent said he was due to go before the parole board next year.

A letter from a unit manager at HMP Perth was submitted to the court.

Defence advocate Tony Leneghan said: “There’s a significant improvement in his behaviour.

“Those who are responsible for observing him have noted positive changes in his motivation.

“Patently, the parole board will decide in due course.

“He is to be presented to the parole board during next year.

“There will have been an adverse effect undoubtedly from the events of September.

“It is reasonably apparent that this was not premeditated – it was ill-thought out or not thought out.”

Mr Leneghan explained potential concerns over public protection were already in the hands of the parole board.

Judgement

Judge Fiona Tait jailed Demarco for 40 months.

She said: “You have 30 previous convictions including for murder, fire raising, antisocial behaviour, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

“You have 11 previous convictions for assault, including one from the High Court in 2008, committed in prison while serving a life sentence.

“These are serious offences involving an attempt to escape lawful custody.

“These actions would have been frightening for each of the complainers.

“This court must necessarily take a serious view.

“I have the benefit of a victim impact statement from one complainer who described ongoing physical and psychological symptoms.

“You have continued to offend in the prison setting.

“I’ve given careful consideration to the letter received from the unit manager at HMP Perth.

“Having regard to the gravity of these offences, I’m satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Death threats in escape bid

The High Court in Edinburgh heard earlier this month how Demarco was taken to PRI on September 25 last year after being discovered “intoxicated at his own hand within the prison”.

While there, he caused the female custody officer to whom he was handcuffed to fall down stairs, where she suffered a head wound.

Demarco threatened to slit her throat and demanded: “Take these cuffs off me.”

A fellow officer went to her aid and put Demarco in a headlock but the vicious killer bit him on the forearm and repeatedly struck him to get free.

He ran from the hospital towards a car park and saw a woman, there for an appointment with her four-year-old daughter, and demanded to know where her car and its keys were.

He ripped her clothing and she screamed before Demarco fled to nearby Wellshill cemetery.

Police alerted by 999 calls found him a few minutes later.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, assault, attempted robbery and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Jailed for life in 2007

Demarco, 34, who has multiple assault convictions, was jailed for life in 2007 after he murdered 18-year-old Jamie Ewart in a knife attack at a house party in Edinburgh and ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years before he can seek release.

The following year he was jailed for a further 45 months after he ordered a “hit” from prison and listened in by phone as the victim screamed during the machete attack.

During the assault Demarco was heard laughing on a recording from the segregation unit at Edinburgh’s Saughton prison and the assailant James Paxton said: “I just sliced and diced with my machete.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.