Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Murderer who escaped Perth hospital and fled to graveyard was due for parole hearing next year

James Demarco's agent acknowledged "there will have been an adverse effect" as a result of his client's escape bid.

By Ross Gardiner
James Demarco
James Demarco during a court appearance in 2008. He has been given 40 months for his escape attempt.

A murderer who made chilling threats as made an escape bid from Perth Royal Infirmary to a nearby graveyard had been hoping to secure parole next year, a court heard.

James Demarco knocked the female officer down a flight of stairs and threatened to slit her throat.

He bit and hit a male officer before making off from the hospital, where he was to be treated for intoxication brought about in the Perth Prison.

He terrorised a mother in an attempt to get her car and then fled towards the city centre.

He was captured by police in the nearby cemetery and when charged responded: “Like that will make a difference to my life sentence, ha ha.”

Prison behaviour

Appearing for sentencing at the High Court in Stirling on Friday, Demarco’s defence agent said he was due to go before the parole board next year.

A letter from a unit manager at HMP Perth was submitted to the court.

Defence advocate Tony Leneghan said: “There’s a significant improvement in his behaviour.

“Those who are responsible for observing him have noted positive changes in his motivation.

Perth Prison
Demarco got himself intoxicated in Perth Prison.

“Patently, the parole board will decide in due course.

“He is to be presented to the parole board during next year.

“There will have been an adverse effect undoubtedly from the events of September.

“It is reasonably apparent that this was not premeditated – it was ill-thought out or not thought out.”

Mr Leneghan explained potential concerns over public protection were already in the hands of the parole board.

Judgement

Judge Fiona Tait jailed Demarco for 40 months.

She said: “You have 30 previous convictions including for murder, fire raising, antisocial behaviour, threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

“You have 11 previous convictions for assault, including one from the High Court in 2008, committed in prison while serving a life sentence.

“These are serious offences involving an attempt to escape lawful custody.

“These actions would have been frightening for each of the complainers.

“This court must necessarily take a serious view.

Stirling Sheriff Court
Demarco was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling.

“I have the benefit of a victim impact statement from one complainer who described ongoing physical and psychological symptoms.

“You have continued to offend in the prison setting.

“I’ve given careful consideration to the letter received from the unit manager at HMP Perth.

“Having regard to the gravity of these offences, I’m satisfied that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Death threats in escape bid

The High Court in Edinburgh heard earlier this month how Demarco was taken to PRI on September 25 last year after being discovered “intoxicated at his own hand within the prison”.

While there, he caused the female custody officer to whom he was handcuffed to fall down stairs, where she suffered a head wound.

Demarco threatened to slit her throat and demanded: “Take these cuffs off me.”

A fellow officer went to her aid and put Demarco in a headlock but the vicious killer bit him on the forearm and repeatedly struck him to get free.

Wellshill Cemetery
Demarco was found in Wellshill Cemetery.

He ran from the hospital towards a car park and saw a woman, there for an appointment with her four-year-old daughter, and demanded to know where her car and its keys were.

He ripped her clothing and she screamed before Demarco fled to nearby Wellshill cemetery.

Police alerted by 999 calls found him a few minutes later.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, assault, attempted robbery and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Jailed for life in 2007

Demarco, 34, who has multiple assault convictions, was jailed for life in 2007 after he murdered 18-year-old Jamie Ewart in a knife attack at a house party in Edinburgh and ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years before he can seek release.

The following year he was jailed for a further 45 months after he ordered a “hit” from prison and listened in by phone as the victim screamed during the machete attack.

During the assault Demarco was heard laughing on a recording from the segregation unit at Edinburgh’s Saughton prison and the assailant James Paxton said: “I just sliced and diced with my machete.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stagecoach bus
Teen threatened to 'slice and dice' passengers on Fife bus journey
Kieran Hudghton
Topless man threw brick from Fife footbridge, hitting moving car below
Michael Cosgrove
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after 'murder threats' from neighbour is spared jail
Andrew Wheelan
Drunk driver rammed lorry off A90 in Perthshire after two hit-and-run crashes
Dundee brothel madam faces life sentence after being found guilty of running prostitutes
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Caravan blaze and littering slap
Shaun Kirwin
Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears