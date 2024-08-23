PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United oldies and the Luke McCowan derby?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United oldies and the Luke McCowan derby?

The latest episode of award-winning podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen and watch.

The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the very popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
The new Twa Teams, One Street set brings a fresh look to the popular football podcast from the Courier. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
By George Cran

The latest edition of Courier Sport’s award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is out now!

Our expert panel go through all the Dundee and Dundee United talking points ahead of a crucial weekend of Premiership futba.

The Dee head to Hibs amid bids for star man Luke McCowan from the Easter Road outfit – what’s going to happen there?

And is a new signing likely in the shape of French attacker Julien Vetro?

Dundee United host St Johnstone in an all-Tayside encounter – does Louis Moult start for the Tangerines?

The Twa Teams Monday team: (from left) Will Battle, Alan Temple, Jim Spence, George Cran, Tom Duthie and Megan Avolio. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
The Twa Teams, One Street Monday team: (from left) Will Battle, Alan Temple, Jim Spence, George Cran, Tom Duthie and Megan Avolio. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT

And how are the Perth Saints shaping up this season? We ask Courier Sport’s Eric Nicolson for the lowdown.

On hosting duties this week is Courier Sport chief Sean Hamilton, ably joined by our Dundee man George Cran, United writer Alan Temple and the wisdom of Graeme Finnan.

You can listen here on the widget below or follow us on all good podcast platforms and we are also on YouTube.

To catch the latest United section click HERE, Dundee fans go HERE.

Or, just as good, listen below:

More from Dundee FC

The New Saints celebrate in Lithuania. Image: Sgorio
Dundee league-winner and ex-Dunfermline goalscorer line up possible Chelsea clash after big European win
Mexican Antonio Portales enjoys the moment. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee gaffer Tony Docherty talks up Antonio Portales international credentials as duo are passed…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty 'really proud' to see Dundee top SFA list for giving young players…
3
an aerial view of Dundee showing Tannadice Park and Dens Park,
STEVE FINAN: I expect Dundee United to exploit opportunities created by Dens Park closure
27
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan transfer wrangle won't stop me picking him against Hibs says Dundee boss…
Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux.
Dundee run rule over French attacker Julien Vetro amid Burnley link
Antonio Portales
Dundee star Antonio Portales reportedly set for first Mexico call-up
3
Seb Palmer-Houlden celebrates his goal in the Dundee derby at Tannadice. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden's Dundee impact hailed as key similarity to Owen Beck deal revealed
2
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
15

Conversation