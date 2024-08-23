PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United oldies and the Luke McCowan derby?

The latest edition of Courier Sport’s award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is out now!

Our expert panel go through all the Dundee and Dundee United talking points ahead of a crucial weekend of Premiership futba.

The Dee head to Hibs amid bids for star man Luke McCowan from the Easter Road outfit – what’s going to happen there?

And is a new signing likely in the shape of French attacker Julien Vetro?

Dundee United host St Johnstone in an all-Tayside encounter – does Louis Moult start for the Tangerines?

And how are the Perth Saints shaping up this season? We ask Courier Sport’s Eric Nicolson for the lowdown.

On hosting duties this week is Courier Sport chief Sean Hamilton, ably joined by our Dundee man George Cran, United writer Alan Temple and the wisdom of Graeme Finnan.

You can listen here on the widget below or follow us on all good podcast platforms and we are also on YouTube.

To catch the latest United section click HERE, Dundee fans go HERE.

Or, just as good, listen below: