Crash closes A9 northbound for nearly two hours after crash near Perth

The road was closed northbound on Friday morning.

By Kieran Webster
The A9 northbound near the Tibbermore junction.
The A9 northbound near the Tibbermore junction. Image: Google Street View

The A9 was closed for nearly two hours following a crash south of Perth

Emergency services closed the road at the Tibbermore junction just after 10.20am on Friday.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road had reopened fully at 12.10pm

A diversion, which took traffic towards Crieff and then along the A85, was in place during the closure.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Conversation