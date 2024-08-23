Crash closes A9 northbound for nearly two hours after crash near Perth

The A9 was closed for nearly two hours following a crash south of Perth

Emergency services closed the road at the Tibbermore junction just after 10.20am on Friday.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road had reopened fully at 12.10pm

A diversion, which took traffic towards Crieff and then along the A85, was in place during the closure.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.