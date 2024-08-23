Drunk driver rammed lorry off A90 in Perthshire after two hit-and-run crashes

A drunk driver accelerated away from two hit-and-run crashes before ramming a lorry off the A90.

Andrew Wheelan left a £30,000 trail of destruction in his wake as he weaved through traffic at speeds of up to 100mph.

The 59-year-old, who was found with two empty wine bottles in the passenger footwell of his Peugeot RCZ, was told he was “very lucky” not to have caused serious injury to anyone.

Wheelan, of Greenacres, Scone, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to dangerous driving from his home town’s Perth Road to the A90 at Kinfauns on December 21 last year.

He also admitted failing to report two accidents to police within 24 hours.

Near misses

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Wheelan pulled up outside shops on Perth Road just after 5pm.

“He was observed going into the Co-op and purchasing two bottles of whisky.

“Once he made his way back into his vehicle, he sat for a few minutes before driving off.

“He reversed backwards and collided with a Ford Ranger car.

“The accused then drove at speed away from the parking area, onto the A94 towards Perth.”

The collision was reported to police.

Wheelan stopped at traffic lights outside the Isle of Skye hotel.

“Mr Wheelan’s car was at the first in the queue at that junction,” said the prosecutor.

“But when the lights changed, he did not move for about 30 seconds.

“When he did set off, his vehicle was observed swerving from side to side and crossing the central line.

“It almost hit the kerb before moving back onto the right side of the road.”

Mr McKenzie said: “As he approached the A90 slip road, there were a number of near misses with other vehicles in the opposing carriageway.”

Wheelan’s car was reported to police for a second time.

Driver gave chase

The fiscal depute said: “As the accused’s vehicle merged onto the A90, he pulled out into lane two of the dual carriageway to overtake a tractor and trailer.

“However, while performing this manoeuvre, he collided with a Toyota C-HR in front of him.

“The driver was able to maintain control of his vehicle and he moved over into the left hand lane.

“He anticipated that Mr Wheelan would pull in to exchange details.

“However, he next saw Mr Wheelan’s vehicle overtaking both his car and the tractor, before continuing down the road at speed.”

The court heard the Toyota driver attempted to follow Wheelan’s motor but could not catch up with him.

“It was estimated he was travelling between 90 and 100mph,” the prosecutor said.

The damaged passenger front and rear doors of the Toyota later had to be replaced, the court was told.

Lorry veered off road

Wheelan overtook another car and then tried to get in front of an HGV with a refrigerated trailer.

“The driver of the lorry saw Mr Wheelan’s vehicle change direction,” Mr McKenzie said.

“They heard a banging, then a thud.

“Next, the driver felt their vehicle veering left before leaving the road.”

The crash caused Wheelan’s vehicle to spin round and hit the lorry again, before careering off the carriageway.

Members of the public stopped to assist.

“One person went over to speak to Mr Wheelan,” Mr McKenzie said.

“He noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him, his eyes were glazed over and he was unable to speak due to being intoxicated.

“He admitted that he was drunk.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, including a fire service heavy rescue unit.

Police found two empty bottles of wine in Wheelan’s car, alongside the two whiskies which were untouched.

Wheelan failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Ninewells.

The fiscal depute said although Wheelan was not convicted of a drink-driving offence, it was accepted he was drunk at the time of the crashes.

Started drinking after row

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “Mr Wheelan had earlier that day had an argument with his ex-partner.

“He started to consume alcohol and left the property intoxicated.

“He has limited recollection of what happened but accepts full responsibility.”

She said: “Mr Wheelan is remorseful and deeply ashamed of his behaviour.

“He had been experiencing low mood and had been using alcohol as a crutch.

“My client has not been driving since this offence and he has no intention to drive.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Wheelan: “You are very lucky not to have caused serious injury to yourself or others.”

She imposed a two-year disqualification order and fined Wheelan £1,000.

He will be supervised for a year.

