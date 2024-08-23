Drunk driver rammed lorry off A90 in Perthshire after two hit-and-run crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk driver rammed lorry off A90 in Perthshire after two hit-and-run crashes

Andrew Wheelan left a £30,000 trail of destruction in his wake as he weaved through traffic at speeds of up to 100mph.

By Jamie Buchan
Andrew Wheelan
Andrew Wheelan pled guilty to drink driving at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunk driver accelerated away from two hit-and-run crashes before ramming a lorry off the A90.

The 59-year-old, who was found with two empty wine bottles in the passenger footwell of his Peugeot RCZ, was told he was “very lucky” not to have caused serious injury to anyone.

Wheelan, of Greenacres, Scone, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to dangerous driving from his home town’s Perth Road to the A90 at Kinfauns on December 21 last year.

He also admitted failing to report two accidents to police within 24 hours.

Near misses

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Wheelan pulled up outside shops on Perth Road just after 5pm.

“He was observed going into the Co-op and purchasing two bottles of whisky.

“Once he made his way back into his vehicle, he sat for a few minutes before driving off.

“He reversed backwards and collided with a Ford Ranger car.

“The accused then drove at speed away from the parking area, onto the A94 towards Perth.”

The collision was reported to police.

Co-op Scone
Wheelan’s first collision was at the Co-op in Scone, where he bought whisky. Image: Google

Wheelan stopped at traffic lights outside the Isle of Skye hotel.

“Mr Wheelan’s car was at the first in the queue at that junction,” said the prosecutor.

“But when the lights changed, he did not move for about 30 seconds.

“When he did set off, his vehicle was observed swerving from side to side and crossing the central line.

“It almost hit the kerb before moving back onto the right side of the road.”

Andrew Wheelan leaving Perth Sheriff Court

Mr McKenzie said: “As he approached the A90 slip road, there were a number of near misses with other vehicles in the opposing carriageway.”

Wheelan’s car was reported to police for a second time.

Driver gave chase

The fiscal depute said: “As the accused’s vehicle merged onto the A90, he pulled out into lane two of the dual carriageway to overtake a tractor and trailer.

“However, while performing this manoeuvre, he collided with a Toyota C-HR in front of him.

“The driver was able to maintain control of his vehicle and he moved over into the left hand lane.

“He anticipated that Mr Wheelan would pull in to exchange details.

The Kinfauns junction on the A90 northbound.
The Kinfauns junction on the A90 northbound. Image: Google Street View

“However, he next saw Mr Wheelan’s vehicle overtaking both his car and the tractor, before continuing down the road at speed.”

The court heard the Toyota driver attempted to follow Wheelan’s motor but could not catch up with him.

“It was estimated he was travelling between 90 and 100mph,” the prosecutor said.

The damaged passenger front and rear doors of the Toyota later had to be replaced, the court was told.

Lorry veered off road

Wheelan overtook another car and then tried to get in front of an HGV with a refrigerated trailer.

“The driver of the lorry saw Mr Wheelan’s vehicle change direction,” Mr McKenzie said.

“They heard a banging, then a thud.

“Next, the driver felt their vehicle veering left before leaving the road.”

The crash caused Wheelan’s vehicle to spin round and hit the lorry again, before careering off the carriageway.

Members of the public stopped to assist.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court

“One person went over to speak to Mr Wheelan,” Mr McKenzie said.

“He noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him, his eyes were glazed over and he was unable to speak due to being intoxicated.

“He admitted that he was drunk.”

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, including a fire service heavy rescue unit.

Police found two empty bottles of wine in Wheelan’s car, alongside the two whiskies which were untouched.

Wheelan failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Ninewells.

The fiscal depute said although Wheelan was not convicted of a drink-driving offence, it was accepted he was drunk at the time of the crashes.

Started drinking after row

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said: “Mr Wheelan had earlier that day had an argument with his ex-partner.

“He started to consume alcohol and left the property intoxicated.

“He has limited recollection of what happened but accepts full responsibility.”

She said: “Mr Wheelan is remorseful and deeply ashamed of his behaviour.

“He had been experiencing low mood and had been using alcohol as a crutch.

“My client has not been driving since this offence and he has no intention to drive.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Wheelan: “You are very lucky not to have caused serious injury to yourself or others.”

She imposed a two-year disqualification order and fined Wheelan £1,000.

He will be supervised for a year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

