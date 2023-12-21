Dundee A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to RTC involving HGV and car Emergency services are currently at the scene By Lindsey Hamilton December 21 2023, 6.18pm Share A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to RTC involving HGV and car Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4848306/a90-perth-to-dundee-rtc/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services are at a crash on the A90 between Perth and Dundee involving a heavy goods lorry and a car. The incident at Kinfauns happened at 5.34pm. The northbound lane is currently affected with traffic flow restricted. Three appliances from Perth, including a heavy rescue unit, are at the scene. There are no details about casualties at this stage. Heavy rescue unit in attendance A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5.34pm about a crash involving an HGV and a car. “We sent three unit from Perth, including a heavy rescue unit. “We have no further details at this stage.” Traffic Scotland report: “The A90 northbound at Kinfauns is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident. “Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.” Police Scotland has been asked to comment. MORE FOLLOWS
