A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to RTC involving HGV and car

Emergency services are at a crash on the A90 between Perth and Dundee involving a heavy goods lorry and a car.

The incident at Kinfauns happened at 5.34pm.

The northbound lane is currently affected with traffic flow restricted.

Three appliances from Perth, including a heavy rescue unit, are at the scene.

There are no details about casualties at this stage.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5.34pm about a crash involving an HGV and a car.

“We sent three unit from Perth, including a heavy rescue unit.

“We have no further details at this stage.”

Traffic Scotland report: “The A90 northbound at Kinfauns is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on approach.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

