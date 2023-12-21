Jim Goodwin dedicates Dundee United fixture to Lee Sharp’s late partner and family

Jim Goodwin has dedicated Dundee United’s fixture against Queen’s Park to the late partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp, and their heartbroken family.

A feeling of devastation has swept through Tannadice after Angela, 45, passed away following a period of illness, with Goodwin speaking of the “respect and love” for Sharp throughout the club.

The couple have three children and the United No.2 will understandably spend some time on compassionate leave as he mourns the tragic loss.

A visibly emotional Goodwin noted on Thursday morning that Friday’s fixture “will be the first time since I have been a manager that I will stand on the touchline without him (Sharp)…it is going to be tough.”

“The news has hit everyone really hard and came as a major shock to us all,” Goodwin continued.

“The important thing now is that we are all there for Lee and his three kids. We will give them all the support we can. It is such a tragic thing to happen. Everybody was very flat, as you would expect.

“But I have spoken to Sharpy, and he wants the boys to get on with their football; to go and win the game and get things back on track.

“It is a challenging time for everybody, but we need to try to put it to the back of our minds and put on a performance for Lee and his family.

“Hopefully, we can use it as some kind of motivation.”

All that matters

While there has been much talk of the battle at the summit of the Championship and a fraught fight with Raith Rovers, football has been brought into acute perspective.

“In football we tend to live week to week, and result to result,” he continued. “This has brought us all back down to earth after the disappointing result on Saturday against Raith Rovers.

“It has given us all a reality check on what is important in life. Family, loved ones and those you hold dear are all that matters.”

For all there are bigger things in life than football, Goodwin’s attention must turn to securing three points at Hampden Park when United visit The Spiders.

And he has urged his players – five points behind Rovers, who host Ayr United at the same time – to embrace a rare trip to the national stadium, albeit on Championship duty.

“We have the opportunity to play a league game at one of the best stadiums in the country,” he continued. “The surface will be excellent, and it is great theatre for the boys to express themselves; to enjoy their football.

“The fact it is live on the telly is always a big motivation because you want to go and show the people watching – from an individual and collective perspective – how good you are.”