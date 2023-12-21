Ross Docherty ruled out of Queen’s Park clash but Dundee United hopeful ‘attacking option’ will return for Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty ruled out of Queen’s Park clash but Dundee United hopeful ‘attacking option’ will return for Hampden

Declan Glass will take part in United training on Thursday.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty will be sorely missed. Image: SNS

Ross Docherty has been ruled out of Dundee United’s Championship showdown against Queen’s Park on Friday night.

However, Declan Glass could feature in the match-day squad at Hampden, as Jim Goodwin lamented the number of “defensive players” on the bench during the Tangerines’ defeat against Raith Rovers last weekend.

Goodwin will make a late decision on Glass’ availability following Thursday’s training session, with the Tannadice gaffer keen to have his attacking mindset and eye for a pass available.

When chasing a 1-0 deficit against Rovers, a semi-fit Tony Watt and Mathew Cudjoe – the latter gaining praise for “doing well and trying to impact the game in a positive way” – were his only viable creative sparks. 

Declan Glass in full flow for Dundee United
Glass would be a welcome addition to the United ranks on Friday night. Image: SNS

“Friday is going to come too early for Doc (Ross Docherty),” said Goodwin.

“He has a slight knock and is probably another week away, perhaps two. Archie Meekison will be a couple of weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.

“But Declan Glass will be assessed through Thursday. If he gets through training, then we will include him.

“Other than that, the boys will be fine.

“We have missed the creative players, with Declan and Archie out.

“We had a lot of defensive players on the bench and, when chasing a game like last Saturday, we had Tony (Watt) and Matty Cudj (Cudjoe). Other than that, we had two full-backs, two centre-halves and a goalkeeper.

Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
Cudjoe was United’s sole fully-fit attacking option on the bench last week and did well when he came on. Image: SNS

“So, hopefully Glassy comes through it okay and gives us another attacking option.”

Deal with it

While United expect to bolster their ranks in January, and will soon be aided by the return of key players, Goodwin was keen to emphasise that he is making no excuses after slipping five points behind the Rovers. 

“We are no different to any other team out there at this time of the season,” he added. “Everyone has played a lot of games and squads are tight.

“Sometimes you are missing key players at moments, but you’ve just got to deal with it. We have a squad for a reason and there are opportunities for other people.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is maintaining a sense of perspective. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin says Dundee United finding out what they are made of after first…
Lee Sharp's wife has died
Dundee United pay tribute to partner of assistant manager Lee Sharp who has died
Raith manager Ian Murray has his side five points clear of Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray warns Raith Rovers of 'funny' festive period after extending lead over Dundee…
Craig Sibbald acknowledges the Dundee United fan
Why Craig Sibbald contract extension is Dundee United no-brainer
Louis Moult cuts a dejected figure for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Moult feels Dundee United 'let down' fans in Raith Rovers defeat as…
Mark Ogren on his first official media engagement as Dundee United owner in January 2019
5 years of Mark Ogren: Dundee United's heady highs and costly lows under American…
2
Jim Goodwin demands more from Dundee United on the touchline
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up - some January shopping can do just…
2
Kevin Holt of Dundee United argues with Dundee United's Ross Millen
Dundee United to use Raith Rovers 'hurt' to fuel Championship charge amid 'twists and…
Ian Murray had his say on the future of Raith star Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton addresses Raith future as boss explains what Rovers star needs
Dylan Easton's latest bit of magic won the game for Raith. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: More improvements, more Dylan Easton magic and a club…

Conversation