Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire dad recalls moment stifled sneeze tore hole in his windpipe

Andrew McDougall says sneezing again after his ordeal took "a lot of guts".

By James Simpson
Andrew McDougall tore a hole in his windpipe while stifling a sneeze. Image: Andrew McDougall/British Medical Journal
Andrew McDougall tore a hole in his windpipe while stifling a sneeze. Image: Andrew McDougall/British Medical Journal

A Perthshire dad has told of the moment he was left with a hole in his windpipe – after a stifled sneeze went wrong.

Andrew McDougall, 29, was driving to work in summer 2022 when he felt a sneeze coming on.

The joiner, from Blairgowrie, tried to suppress it by closing his mouth and pinching his nose.

But he felt a “pop” as he sneezed, which was a 2mm hole being torn in his windpipe.

Perthshire dad felt ‘pop’ as he stifled sneeze

The dad-of-two told The Courier: “The day I sneezed I felt this pop.

“I got a stiff neck, but when I got home I started feeling and sounding funny and I began throwing up.

“A lot of blood came up and my fiance Kirstie phoned the ambulance.

“I was very concerned about what was going on.”

After getting CT scans and X-rays, Andrew said there was talk he may need to go to Aberdeen for specialist surgery.

Scans showing the injury. Image: British Medical Journal

He continued: “I had to wait for Covid tests before I could be admitted to a ward.

“The consultant said he’d been on the phone to Aberdeen just in case I needed to go there.

“But they were then happy for me to remain at Ninewells Hospital, where I spent a few days under observation.

‘I’ve stifled sneezes all my life – this one just went wrong’

“I knew I had a hole in my windpipe but the day before I came out a load of student doctors came round my bed.

“I was told what had happened – some of it was total jargon.”

Andrew only became aware the case study on his medical episode had been published when he was tagged on social media.

A CT scan five weeks after the incident showed his injury had healed.

Andrew with his children, Ruaridh and Ava. Image: Andrew McDougall

He added: “They told me they were doing a case study because it was an interesting case.

“I didn’t realise how rare this was.

“I’ve stifled sneezes all my life to prevent spreading germs – especially with Covid.

“I suppose this one just went wrong.”

He joked: “It took a lot of guts to sneeze again after what happened.

“I’m still finding it hard not to stifle them.”

