From small family business to thriving garage – the secrets to Fiskens of Forfar’s success

What started as a small family business at Kingsmuir Garage in Forfar, founded by Ian and Vivian Fisken, has evolved into a thriving enterprise employing around 40 dedicated staff at its Queenswell Road base.

A trusted and successful garage in Forfar

As local family-owned business Fiskens of Forfar represents the Kia brand for sales, servicing and MOT’s, with a full onsite Kia approved bodyshop, offering repairs on all makes and models as well as holding a rage of all makes and models of pre-owned vehicles via Fiskens Select.

Fiskens’ journey to success is deeply rooted in its commitment to customers and an unwavering trust within the community. Fiskens have instilled a sense of reliability and authenticity that sets it apart in the competitive motor trade landscape. Its success story isn’t just about selling cars; it’s about building relationships and fostering trust.

A commitment to customers

The key to Fiskens’ success lies in its customer-centric approach. Whether it’s routine MOTs, comprehensive services, or providing a diverse range of new and used cars, including electric and hybrid models, Fiskens’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled.

The staff at Fiskens understand that it can be difficult to be without your car which is why its service department and bodyshop offer free courtesy cars whilst your car is being repaired or serviced. With a customer base range from all over Scotland, the loyalty of customers who travel far and wide is a testament to the exceptional service it provides.

A personal touch with familiar faces

What truly distinguishes Fiskens is its staff. With some members on board for over 30 years, the team at Fiskens brings not just experience but a personal touch to every interaction. Many people who purchased a car years ago will return to be greeted by the same friendly face to get their newest car. In an industry often defined by transactions, Fiskens stands out by fostering relationships, turning customers into familiar friends.

Revamping after the floods

The past year, described as the “most difficult, challenging, and, at times, the most heart-breaking” in Fiskens’ history, included a challenge that tested its resilience. After facing floods that temporarily shuttered its showroom, Fiskens is set to unveil a revamped space with exact dates to be certified. This reopening marks not just a physical resurgence but a symbolic testament to their ability to weather storms and come back stronger.

Testimonials from the community

The measure of any business lies in the voices of those it serves. This garage in Forfar proudly showcases a section of heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers who have experienced the dedication and excellence that define Fiskens. These testimonials not only celebrate past successes but also point towards a future where Fiskens continues to be a beacon of trust in the automotive landscape.

A few to note include:

“I have been driving Kias for over 20 years and have never had any problems. I would definitely recommend Kia to everyone as the vehicle is excellent and the staff at Fiskens are fantastic. They are very knowledgeable, friendly and efficient. The handover is very easy and painless.”

“Ryan is always the best – explains everything so thoroughly and makes it seem so much less stressful. I recommend Fiskens of Forfar for all my family and friends.” More testimonials can be found via its Facebook page.

Visit Fiskens of Forfar

Whether you’re in Forfar or far beyond, Fiskens invites you to visit its showroom or explore its range via fiskens.co.uk