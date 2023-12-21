From small family business to thriving garage – the secrets to Fiskens of Forfar’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Motoring

From small family business to thriving garage – the secrets to Fiskens of Forfar’s success

Fiskens of Forfar have etched its name into the tapestry of the Angus and Tayside motor trade since its modest beginnings in February 1971.

In partnership with Fiskens of Forfar
Cars sitting outside Fiskens garage in Forfar.
Fiskens of Forfar is leading the way for garages in Angus.

What started as a small family business at Kingsmuir Garage in Forfar, founded by Ian and Vivian Fisken, has evolved into a thriving enterprise employing around 40 dedicated staff at its Queenswell Road base.

A trusted and successful garage in Forfar

As local family-owned business Fiskens of Forfar represents the Kia brand for sales, servicing and MOT’s, with a full onsite Kia approved bodyshop, offering repairs on all makes and models as well as holding a rage of all makes and models of pre-owned vehicles via Fiskens Select.

Fiskens’ journey to success is deeply rooted in its commitment to customers and an unwavering trust within the community. Fiskens have instilled a sense of reliability and authenticity that sets it apart in the competitive motor trade landscape. Its success story isn’t just about selling cars; it’s about building relationships and fostering trust.

A commitment to customers

The key to Fiskens’ success lies in its customer-centric approach. Whether it’s routine MOTs, comprehensive services, or providing a diverse range of new and used cars, including electric and hybrid models, Fiskens’ commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled.

The staff at Fiskens understand that it can be difficult to be without your car which is why its service department and bodyshop offer free courtesy cars whilst your car is being repaired or serviced. With a customer base range from all over Scotland, the loyalty of customers who travel far and wide is a testament to the exceptional service it provides.

a blue Kia
Fiskens garage in Forfar has a range of new and used cars to suit your needs.

A personal touch with familiar faces

What truly distinguishes Fiskens is its staff. With some members on board for over 30 years, the team at Fiskens brings not just experience but a personal touch to every interaction. Many people who purchased a car years ago will return to be greeted by the same friendly face to get their newest car. In an industry often defined by transactions, Fiskens stands out by fostering relationships, turning customers into familiar friends.

Revamping after the floods

The past year, described as the “most difficult, challenging, and, at times, the most heart-breaking” in Fiskens’ history, included a challenge that tested its resilience. After facing floods that temporarily shuttered its showroom, Fiskens is set to unveil a revamped space with exact dates to be certified. This reopening marks not just a physical resurgence but a symbolic testament to their ability to weather storms and come back stronger.

Fiskens showroom
A revamped look for Fiskens of Forfar after bouncing back from flood damage.

Testimonials from the community

The measure of any business lies in the voices of those it serves. This garage in Forfar proudly showcases a section of heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers who have experienced the dedication and excellence that define Fiskens. These testimonials not only celebrate past successes but also point towards a future where Fiskens continues to be a beacon of trust in the automotive landscape.

A few to note include:

“I have been driving Kias for over 20 years and have never had any problems. I would definitely recommend Kia to everyone as the vehicle is excellent and the staff at Fiskens are fantastic. They are very knowledgeable, friendly and efficient. The handover is very easy and painless.”

“Ryan is always the best – explains everything so thoroughly and makes it seem so much less stressful. I recommend Fiskens of Forfar for all my family and friends.” More testimonials can be found via its Facebook page.

Visit Fiskens of Forfar

Whether you’re in Forfar or far beyond, Fiskens invites you to visit its showroom or explore its range via fiskens.co.uk

More from Motoring

The Tivoli is Ssangyong’s smallest SUV
SsangYong to become KGM Motors in the UK
Lexus predicts the LBX is going to be a big seller
First Drive: Is the Lexus LBX a compact crossover that can deliver a premium…
Councils have had a crack down on pavement parking in London (yourparkingspace)
London councils net close to £8.5m in pavement parking fines
Daihatsu president Soichiro Okudaira acknowledged what had gone on (Kyodo News via AP)
Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu suspends all vehicle shipments over safety cheating
The turquoise lights have been approved for use in the States
Mercedes approved to use turquoise lights in its autonomous cars
Fiskens of Forfar is leading the way for garages in Angus.
Road Test: Is 7-seat £75k electric Kia EV9 a real Range Rover alternative?
The Government is awarding four projects a share of £4.8 million (PA)
Households could use EV batteries to power appliances under government plans
A spate of thefts of previous-generations Range Rovers have left owners unable to insure them. (Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover introduces own insurance after Range Rover owners struggle to get cover
Where you leave your car overnight affects your insurance (Skoda)
Parking your car in a garage overnight could add £54 to your insurance
The new GTS is lighter and faster than the old GT
McLaren’s GTS builds on the GT experience