Stifled sneeze tore hole in Ninewells patient’s throat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Stifled sneeze tore hole in Ninewells patient’s throat

The man was in excruciating pain after he held his nose and closed his mouth in a bid to stop a sneeze while driving.

By Stuart MacDonald
Scans showing the injury suffered by the man after his stifled sneeze. Image: British Medical Journal
Scans showing the injury suffered by the man after his stifled sneeze. Image: British Medical Journal

Doctors have issued a warning after a man tore a hole in his throat by trying to stifle a sneeze while driving – before being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In the first case of its kind, the unnamed patient, who is in his 30s, had to go to hospital in excruciating pain after he held his nose and closed his mouth in a bid to stop a sneeze.

If the mouth and nose are closed during a sneeze, the pressure in the upper airways can increase by up to 20 times.

Doctors observed a cracking sound when they touched the man’s neck and he didn’t have control of movement in that area.

Man experienced ‘rapid build-up of pressure while sneezing with pinched nose and closed mouth’

CT scans performed on the man at Ninewells showed that he suffered a 2×2 millimetre tear in his windpipe.

Medics concluded that the tear was caused by a “rapid build-up of pressure in the trachea while sneezing with a pinched nose and closed mouth”.

The man, who had a history of allergies and throat irritation, did not need surgery but was kept in hospital for two days to ensure his oxygen levels and other vital signs stayed steady.

He was then discharged and given pain relief and hayfever medications. His doctors also told him not to do any strenuous physical activity for two weeks.

An x-ray of the man’s injury. Image: British Medical Journal
Ninewells Hospital
The sneeze patient attended Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Five weeks later, a CT scan revealed that the tear had completely healed.

The case was documented by medics at Dundee University in the latest issue of the medical journal BMJ Case Reports.

They said it should serve as a warning to people never to stifle a sneeze.

Dr Rasads Misirovs, the report’s lead author, said: “We suspect the trachea perforated due to a rapid build-up of pressure in the trachea while sneezing with a pinched nose and closed mouth.

People urged not to sneeze with mouth closed after Ninewells case

“Everyone should be advised not to stifle sneezes by pinching the nose while keeping the mouth closed as it can result in tracheal perforation.”

He added: “Conservative management of tracheal tears is an option in clinically stable patients not requiring mechanical ventilation with small tracheal tears.

“The patients must be closely monitored as inpatients for 24-48 hours for any deterioration.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Gayle Wilson, of Leslie Community Pantry, has been helping vulnerable families since 2020.
Glenrothes woman Gayle launched foodbank from beer garden to stop Fife families going hungry
Buddhist nun Sister Ajahn Candasiri loves to meditate in woodland at Milntuim Hermitage in Glenartney. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Materialism is tragic’: A Perthshire Buddhist nun's alternative Christmas
Andy Wilson from Perthshire believes having mental health support is vital in recovering from a stroke.
My Health Journey: Neck pain while sleeping was first sign of life-changing stroke for…
Volunteer on the Friendship Line by Age Scotland.
Cold and alone at Christmas: Your £5 donation can help someone this winter
Musician David Hood helped Glenrothes grandad Gordon Smith's depression to lift. Image: Chris Reekie.
Glenrothes grandad Gordon was lonely, depressed and verging on suicidal – until a man…
Alison Gray with her medals and trophy.
Fife sportswoman's remarkable journey from heart transplant survivor to champion
Eilish McColgan
Big Interview: Why Dundee star Eilish McColgan wants to give young athletes a chance…
St Andrews Community Hospital.
NHS Fife admits bogus female nurse gave care to hospital patient
NHS Fife has been reprimanded after allowing an "unauthorised" person in a hospital.
Unauthorised person gave care to Fife hospital patient before stealing people's personal details
Mouth cancer survivor Barbara Boyd is urging people to 'Mind Your Mooth' to raise awareness of the disease.
My Health Journey: Kirkcaldy pensioner on surviving mouth cancer after dentist misses tumour three…

Conversation