Access the best energy deals for your farming future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Farming

Access the best energy deals for your farming future

Outsourcing the energy management of your agricultural business with Here’s the Plan gives you one less thing to think about, saving you time and money too.

In Partnership with Here's the Plan
farming machinery and wind turbines

If there’s one thing farming and agricultural businesses know about, it’s hard work and long days. Even then, sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to deal with everything that needs your attention.

If you’re seeking ways to lighten the load of running your business while optimising costs, then Perthshire-based energy management company Here’s the Plan can help. It crafts bespoke energy solutions for your business tailored to your unique needs. That includes managing suppliers, contracts and negotiations in an on-going partnership that ultimately benefits you, your business, and your bank account.

We spoke to Douglas Reid, managing director, and Rowan Charity, marketing and account manager, to find out why Here’s the Plan is a valuable partner – especially when finding the best energy deals for farmers and agricultural businesses.

Douglas told us: “We’re not just a broker securing a deal, we’re a one-stop shop for energy management. We don’t just give you an electricity price and that’s it. What we do is build a bespoke plan for your business with regards to energy, helping with costs while streamlining and managing the whole process.”

Less worry and more savings

The dedicated account managers are always proactive, ensuring you never need to worry about incorrect bills, contract end dates, or renewal options. Rowan explained more about her role as an account manager: “We optimise your business costs, ensure compliance and encourage sustainable practices. There are no hidden costs as we’re fully transparent.

“We handle the entire process from tendering the supply, to agreeing the contract, and managing it for the whole lifespan while dealing with any ad hoc queries, including dispute resolution. We do everything from helping farmers with new connections for their glamping pods, to export contracts for their solar and wind turbines.”

farmer using tablet
Here’s the Plan let you make informed choices.

With solutions designed specifically for the agricultural sector, Here’s the Plan can help empower your farming future and decision making. Douglas said: “One of our big aims is in helping customers achieve their net zero goals. We’re focused on sustainability, and we can help farmers work towards net zero.

“We will always look at green energy options. For example, we’ll look at solar projects, voltage optimisation projects – every option available. And we also ensure our clients are compliant with all regulations.”

It’s always reassuring to know you’ve got access to an informed, pro-active team. As part of that, Here’s the Plan also prides itself on its award-winning customer service. Rowan told us more: “As a client you have a dedicated account manager, so you’re never passed about. You just call one person and they are there for you.

“It builds a relationship whereby your personal account manager gets to know you, your business, your needs and your aims.”

The best energy deals for farmers

With 25 years’ experience on its side, Here’s the Plan can negotiate the best prices and advise on reducing energy usage. As Douglas says: “We build a relationship with our suppliers so we always get you the best quote with a quick turnaround.”

Rowan adds: “We also constantly analyse market trends and update clients on a weekly basis. That gives our clients the information and market awareness they need to make informed decisions.”

While the energy market continues to be volatile and have a significant impact on the bottom-line of the farming and agriculture sector, it pays to have the right advisers on your side.

In short, no matter what size your farming or agricultural business, Here’s the Plan can help. It can lessen the load of managing your energy plans and requirements, letting you focus more time on what you do best. If you’re finding there just aren’t enough hours in the day – well, Here’s the Plan.

Access the best energy deals for farmers and agricultural businesses with Here’s the Plan.

More from Farming

Currie lied to potato farmers in Fife that he was legally allowed to provide them with workers. Image: DC Thomson.
Farm labourer acted as illegal gangmaster in Fife
Tractor sowing spring barley in field.
5 priorities when choosing a spring barley variety
Coos at Balcaskie. Balcaskie near St Monans. Image: Pitch Up!
East Neuk of Fife estate at heart of innovative rural business scheme
Two farmers use a tablet on their vegetable farm
A little time in the farm office will go a long way
Two chickens that were killed in the dog attack at the Perth farm and owner Mary Moore
Perth farmer hits out at 'cowardly' dog owner as chickens killed in attack
Farmer Stewart Stevenson of Bonerbo, Anstruther, has died.
Stewart Stevenson of Anstruther: Innovative and award-winning farmer dies
Doug Smith of Drumsleed Meats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drumsleed Meats: How cow-related injury kickstarted Howe o' the Mearns business
4th Montrose Guides Autumn Smith, 11, and Yara Toma, 12, with Bob Ritchie of Pickups for Peace and leaders Aimee McLaggan and Carol Edwards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Guides support Ukraine humanitarian effort with tents donated to Pick-ups for Peace
Former Auchterarder cattle dealer David Rattray.
David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93
Forfar farmer Matthew Steel's solar project was praised by planning councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors applaud farmer's plan for 6.5MW solar scheme in shadow of Forfar's 'Bummie' war…