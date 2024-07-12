NFUS infrastructure support seminars

NFU Scotland is supporting members impacted by major utility and infrastructure work being undertaken across the country as more projects are revealed.

Davidson & Robertson (D&R) has partnered with NFUS to provide advice after high demand due to the growing number of projects across Scotland, ranging from electricity upgrades and energising rail lines to new water pipeline plans.

The Affinity Partnership between D&R and NFUS was launched at AgriScot last year and aims to support NFUS members when statutory undertakers such as Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN), Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE), Scottish Water, or Network Rail need to do work on their land.

Projects include plans for new and upgraded overhead pylon line connections as well as the construction and upgrades to substations at Kintore, Fetteresso and Tealing.

In early Autumn, SSE will carry out the final round of public consultation on the overhead line routes, seeking feedback on the proposed overhead line designs, in advance of the submission of consent applications.

D&R will hold its next seminar for NFUS members at the Red Lion Inn, Finavon, Forfar on 17th July from 7 – 9.30pm.

At the seminars, the D&R team will discuss the key issues members may face and answer specific questions on infrastructure issues. Members interested in attending a seminar should contact their local NFUS office.

Rhianna Montgomery, NFU Scotland Rural Business Policy Advisor said “We are seeing a growing number of concerns amongst our membership about utilities and infrastructure projects impacting their land and businesses. These have a significant effect on farmers’ businesses through the need for access by the statutory undertakers, damage to crops and property, and ultimately time spent addressing all of these issues.”