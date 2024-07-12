NFUS infrastructure support seminars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NFUS infrastructure support seminars

NFU Scotland is supporting members impacted by major utility and infrastructure work being undertaken across the country as more projects are revealed.

By Kirsten Johnson
Davidson & Robertson (D&R) has partnered with NFUS to provide advice after high demand due to the growing number of projects across Scotland, ranging from electricity upgrades and energising rail lines to new water pipeline plans.

The Affinity Partnership between D&R and NFUS was launched at AgriScot last year and aims to support NFUS members when statutory undertakers such as Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN), Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE), Scottish Water, or Network Rail need to do work on their land.

Projects include plans for new and upgraded overhead pylon line connections as well as the construction and upgrades to substations at Kintore, Fetteresso and Tealing.

In early Autumn, SSE will carry out the final round of public consultation on the overhead line routes, seeking feedback on the proposed overhead line designs, in advance of the submission of consent applications.

D&R will hold its next seminar for NFUS members at the Red Lion Inn, Finavon, Forfar on 17th July from 7 – 9.30pm.

At the seminars, the D&R team will discuss the key issues members may face and answer specific questions on infrastructure issues. Members interested in attending a seminar should contact their local NFUS office.

Rhianna Montgomery, NFU Scotland Rural Business Policy Advisor said “We are seeing a growing number of concerns amongst our membership about utilities and infrastructure projects impacting their land and businesses. These have a significant effect on farmers’ businesses through the need for access by the statutory undertakers, damage to crops and property, and ultimately time spent addressing all of these issues.”

 