Council decision on new Dundee FC stadium delayed

Dundee City Council planning chiefs were due to make a recommendation on the project next Monday.

By Laura Devlin
How entrance to Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown could look.

A council decision on Dundee FC’s new stadium at Camperdown Park has been delayed.

However the item, which the Dark Blues hierarchy expected to be on the agenda, has been shelved.

Earlier this year Dens supremo John Nelms said: “The stadium plans are great.

“Right now, planning in principle is in with Dundee City Council.

“We have a hearing date now on August 12, I believe.

“So far, most of the consultees coming back to us are very, very positive.

“We are in good shape going forward.”

The Planning Permission in Principle application (PPiP) was due to be heard by the council’s planning committee next Monday, where members would make a decision to approve or refuse it based on a recommendation from planning chiefs.

The earliest it can now be heard is Monday September 9.

It’s understood Dundee FC received council feedback on the application in late June – four and half months after it was initially submitted.

This included details of public objections lodged against the plans, including concerns over the use of land earmarked for the proposed training facility.

But Dee hope the new application for training facilities at Riverside could enable this to be removed from the Camperdown plans.

The first major step in the construction of the new 12,500 stadium took place in May when the former NCR building was demolished.

Its removal helps pave the way for the new ground and other facilities on land next to Camperdown Leisure Park.

