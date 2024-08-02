6 best pictures as Dundee FC reveal planning application submitted for new Riverside training hub

Dundee FC Community Trust (DFCCT) has submitted a planning application for its proposed new Riverside training centre.

The facility is earmarked to provide training space for youth teams across the city, along with “an enhanced girls and women’s programme”, while also boosting the arsenal of facilities available to the club’s first team.

Situated at the city’s Riverside pitches, investment for the proposed community hub has been secured through the Scottish FA and the UK Government.

That cash will be matched by the owners of Dundee Football Club, through their Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) company.

Laura Costello, DFCCT manager, said: “The opportunity to have a dedicated training centre and community hub would be transformative for the Trust.

“We want to break down barriers for people of all ages within our local communities, and to provide a safe and welcoming space for those engaged in our many programmes, whose lives have been transformed through the power of football.

“We would like to thank Dundee City Council for being so supportive during initial

discussions and to the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee for

unanimously approving the lease of the land.

“We are also grateful to the Scottish FA for their grant via the grassroots pitch and facilities fund and to the UK Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund.

“We are proud to submit a planning application that will enable us to super-charge our ability to improve the health, education, physical, social and emotional wellbeing of people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across Dundee and beyond.”

The Community Trust’s planning application is separate to the planning application in principle previously submitted for Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

However, should the new training hub be green-lit, the need for a training area as part of the stadium project would be negated.

Club managing director John Nelms, joint owner of DBPH with Tim Keyes, explained: “The team at the Trust do an incredible job throughout the community and they have our full support with their application, which DBPH will match-fund.

“As you know, we have already submitted an extensive planning permission in principle proposal to the council in February and are in dialogue with the council with a view to going to full permission stage as soon as is practicably possible.

“We remain encouraged by the overwhelming support of respondents during the consultation phase.

“The Trust’s training centre and community hub application would remove the need for a training ground within the Camperdown project and we would reflect that in our planning application.

“This would, in turn, alleviate one recurring request from respondents regarding the potential impact on walkways within the Camperdown proposal – so it would represent a win/win for everyone.

“It is our intention to update fans soon with some more details and visuals of the

development, so stay tuned in the coming weeks.”