Home Sport Football Dundee FC

6 best pictures as Dundee FC reveal planning application submitted for new Riverside training hub

Images of the proposed community football centre show its waterfront location.

By Sean Hamilton
How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects
How the proposed training hub will look from Riverside Drive. Image: Dundee FC Community Trust/LJRH Architects

Dundee FC Community Trust (DFCCT) has submitted a planning application for its proposed new Riverside training centre.

The facility is earmarked to provide training space for youth teams across the city, along with “an enhanced girls and women’s programme”, while also boosting the arsenal of facilities available to the club’s first team.

Situated at the city’s Riverside pitches, investment for the proposed community hub has been secured through the Scottish FA and the UK Government.

The proposed community football hub is situated at the city’s Riverside pitches. Image: DFCCT/LJRH Architects

That cash will be matched by the owners of Dundee Football Club, through their Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) company.

Laura Costello, DFCCT manager, said: “The opportunity to have a dedicated training centre and community hub would be transformative for the Trust.

“We want to break down barriers for people of all ages within our local communities, and to provide a safe and welcoming space for those engaged in our many programmes, whose lives have been transformed through the power of football.

“We would like to thank Dundee City Council for being so supportive during initial
discussions and to the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee for
unanimously approving the lease of the land.

A view across the proposed training centre from the Riverside road approach. Image: DFCCT/LJRH Architects

“We are also grateful to the Scottish FA for their grant via the grassroots pitch and facilities fund and to the UK Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund.

“We are proud to submit a planning application that will enable us to super-charge our ability to improve the health, education, physical, social and emotional wellbeing of people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across Dundee and beyond.”

The proposed facility will change the current look of Dundee’s Riverside pitches. Images: DFCTT/LJRH Architects

The Community Trust’s planning application is separate to the planning application in principle previously submitted for Dundee FC’s proposed new stadium at Camperdown.

However, should the new training hub be green-lit, the need for a training area as part of the stadium project would be negated.

Club managing director John Nelms, joint owner of DBPH with Tim Keyes, explained: “The team at the Trust do an incredible job throughout the community and they have our full support with their application, which DBPH will match-fund.

Should the proposed new facility go ahead, there will no longer be a training ground adjacent to the club’s proposed new stadium. Image: DFCCT/LJRH Architects

“As you know, we have already submitted an extensive planning permission in principle proposal to the council in February and are in dialogue with the council with a view to going to full permission stage as soon as is practicably possible.

“We remain encouraged by the overwhelming support of respondents during the consultation phase.

“The Trust’s training centre and community hub application would remove the need for a training ground within the Camperdown project and we would reflect that in our planning application.

A view of the main entrance at Dundee FC Community Trust’s proposed community hub. Image: DFCCT/LJRH Architects

“This would, in turn, alleviate one recurring request from respondents regarding the potential impact on walkways within the Camperdown proposal – so it would represent a win/win for everyone.

“It is our intention to update fans soon with some more details and visuals of the
development, so stay tuned in the coming weeks.”

