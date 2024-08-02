Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee

Police say the death is being treated as "unexplained".

By Andrew Robson
Camperdown Park in Dundee.
Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A police investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Officers are treating the man’s death as “unexplained”.

His body was discovered just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

Locals say a section of the park, close to the entrance, was taped off for several hours with multiple paramedic and police vehicles at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Thursday, we attended Camperdown Park in Dundee following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Emma Wilson, senior service manager for Penumbra.
More than 1,000 people helped at Dundee crisis centre in first year
council house ceiling hole
Dundee council tenant terrified ceiling will cave in on her children after years of…
The former Parky's store in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
See inside former Parky's Dundee city centre store as scaffolding set to come down…
4
Duncan Scott
Dundee student drug-dealer described as 'role model' in sentencing hearing
Reform Street, Dundee
Wine bottle attack left victim 'seeing triple' in Dundee city centre
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far
5
The former oil refinery on East Dock Street, Dundee, is for sale. Image: CBRE/Nynas UK
Chance to buy huge piece of land near Dundee Eden Project site
Linda McDonald on Tasmin Glass parole
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh 'fearful' ahead of parole hearing after Tasmin Glass…
18