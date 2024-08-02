Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee

A police investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Officers are treating the man’s death as “unexplained”.

His body was discovered just after 2.30pm on Thursday.

Locals say a section of the park, close to the entrance, was taped off for several hours with multiple paramedic and police vehicles at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Thursday, we attended Camperdown Park in Dundee following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”