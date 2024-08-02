Dundee Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee Police say the death is being treated as "unexplained". By Andrew Robson August 2 2024, 9:53am August 2 2024, 9:53am Share Man, 27, found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5050257/man-found-dead-camperdown-park/ Copy Link Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A police investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was found dead at Camperdown Park in Dundee. Officers are treating the man’s death as “unexplained”. His body was discovered just after 2.30pm on Thursday. Locals say a section of the park, close to the entrance, was taped off for several hours with multiple paramedic and police vehicles at the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Thursday, we attended Camperdown Park in Dundee following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man. “The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”