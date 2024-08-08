All Stirlingshire bin collections to be suspended during strikes

All bin collections in Stirlingshire will be suspended when workers take strike action next week.

Stirling Council has confirmed no household waste collections will take place during the walkout.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

Staff will take industrial action from 5am on Wednesday, August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

The authority has asked that residents do not put bins out for collection.

All Stirling bin collections cancelled

Household recycling centres at Lower Polmaise, Balfron and Callander will also close.

Additionally, there will be no servicing of litter bins and some disruption to commercial general waste collections during the walkout.

Disruption will continue after the industrial action when grey and brown bins will be prioritised.

As a result, there will be no blue or green bin collections between August 14 and August 30.

Revised collection details will be provided on the Stirling Council website.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.