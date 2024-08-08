All Stirlingshire bin collections to be suspended during strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Stirlingshire bin collections to be suspended during strikes

Household recycling centres will also close.

By Andrew Robson
No household waste collections will take place during the strikes in Stirling
No household waste collections will take place during the strikes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

All bin collections in Stirlingshire will be suspended when workers take strike action next week.

Stirling Council has confirmed no household waste collections will take place during the walkout.

It comes after Unison, Unite and GMB members rejected a 3.2% rise put on the table by council umbrella body Cosla.

Staff will take industrial action from 5am on Wednesday, August 14 until 4.59am on Thursday, August 22.

The authority has asked that residents do not put bins out for collection.

All Stirling bin collections cancelled

Household recycling centres at Lower Polmaise, Balfron and Callander will also close.

Additionally, there will be no servicing of litter bins and some disruption to commercial general waste collections during the walkout.

Disruption will continue after the industrial action when grey and brown bins will be prioritised.

As a result, there will be no blue or green bin collections between August 14 and August 30.

Revised collection details will be provided on the Stirling Council website.

The Courier has a guide with everything you need to know about the bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

