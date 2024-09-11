Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10

Chloe Allan threatened to strangle and kill the terrified pensioner.

By Ciaran Shanks
Old woman holding coins
Allan got less than £10 from the 85-year-old she robbed. Image: PA

An 85-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of money at a sheltered housing complex in Dundee.

Chloe Allan threatened to strangle and kill the terrified pensioner, before leaving with less than £10.

Months earlier, 22-year-old Allan robbed a man at knifepoint of collectable coins and two samurai swords.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Allan was in the throws of a pernicious drug addiction at the time of the offences.

Coins, booze and a Gurkha knife

On August 10 2022, the 68-year-old man – who knew Allan – was in his home when she appeared at the front door with a knife.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said she pushed past the man and caused him to fall to the ground.

“The accused has then taken a number of collectable coins, three bottles of whisky, a bottle of rum, two bottles of vodka and a number of bottles of wine.

“The accused has also taken a Gurkha knife, two samurai swords, a mobile phone and charger.”

The coins were sold at Cash Converters, before being returned to the man after it was captured on CCTV.

Robbed 85-year-old

On April 14 2023, the 85-year-old was at home when she let Allan in shortly before 10pm, believing she was someone else.

Allan was invited in for a cup of tea but was asked what she was doing when she went into the bedroom.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused commented that she needed money for cigarettes.

“The witness offered to give the accused money as a loan.

“The accused became angry and picked up the witness’ jewellery box and threatened to hit her with it.

“She gave the accused £8 or £9 in mixed change in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“The accused stated this wasn’t enough and threatened to strangle and kill her.”

Allan escaped after pushing past the woman before the community alarm cord was pulled.

She returned to the same complex a few weeks later and police found her with a Stanley knife.

Drug habit

Allan, a prisoner at HMPYOI Polmont, pled guilty to brandishing a knife at the man on Strathcarron Place on August 10 2022 and robbing him.

She attacked and threatened the woman on April 14 2023 on Craigie Street before robbing her of money.

Allan also admitted possessing the knife on May 3 2023.

In July, Allan was jailed after she admitted leaving an Aldi worker permanently scarred in a slash attack.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said his client is receiving assistance in custody and hopes this would continue when at liberty.

He said: “She had a pretty bad drug habit and she had fallen into that with associates because of the death of various family members.

“She acted in this manner to get money for drugs. She can only apologise to those involved.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Allan to a total of 17 months in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Derek Giblin
Finance boss given week to repay £31k embezzled from Fife emergency vet
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lorry vs cyclist and public pee-er's punches
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning Dundee 81-year-old out of £18k
Kimberly Dow
Dunfermline babysitter jailed for shaking baby in murder bid
Lewis Beveridge
Scone teenager admits unprovoked Perth taxi rank assault
Karen Hayter
Woman, 50, endangered life of man who clung to her Fiat Panda bonnet for…
Goats killed by dogs at fishery
Fife fishery boss slams 'joke' fine for owner of dogs that killed pygmy goats
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and hit with a vacuum
Kenneth Grindlay
Women left 'petrified' by encounter in Dunfermline Asda car park