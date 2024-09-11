Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10

An 85-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of money at a sheltered housing complex in Dundee.

Chloe Allan threatened to strangle and kill the terrified pensioner, before leaving with less than £10.

Months earlier, 22-year-old Allan robbed a man at knifepoint of collectable coins and two samurai swords.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Allan was in the throws of a pernicious drug addiction at the time of the offences.

Coins, booze and a Gurkha knife

On August 10 2022, the 68-year-old man – who knew Allan – was in his home when she appeared at the front door with a knife.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson said she pushed past the man and caused him to fall to the ground.

“The accused has then taken a number of collectable coins, three bottles of whisky, a bottle of rum, two bottles of vodka and a number of bottles of wine.

“The accused has also taken a Gurkha knife, two samurai swords, a mobile phone and charger.”

The coins were sold at Cash Converters, before being returned to the man after it was captured on CCTV.

Robbed 85-year-old

On April 14 2023, the 85-year-old was at home when she let Allan in shortly before 10pm, believing she was someone else.

Allan was invited in for a cup of tea but was asked what she was doing when she went into the bedroom.

Mr Thomson said: “The accused commented that she needed money for cigarettes.

“The witness offered to give the accused money as a loan.

“The accused became angry and picked up the witness’ jewellery box and threatened to hit her with it.

“She gave the accused £8 or £9 in mixed change in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

“The accused stated this wasn’t enough and threatened to strangle and kill her.”

Allan escaped after pushing past the woman before the community alarm cord was pulled.

She returned to the same complex a few weeks later and police found her with a Stanley knife.

Drug habit

Allan, a prisoner at HMPYOI Polmont, pled guilty to brandishing a knife at the man on Strathcarron Place on August 10 2022 and robbing him.

She attacked and threatened the woman on April 14 2023 on Craigie Street before robbing her of money.

Allan also admitted possessing the knife on May 3 2023.

In July, Allan was jailed after she admitted leaving an Aldi worker permanently scarred in a slash attack.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said his client is receiving assistance in custody and hopes this would continue when at liberty.

He said: “She had a pretty bad drug habit and she had fallen into that with associates because of the death of various family members.

“She acted in this manner to get money for drugs. She can only apologise to those involved.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Allan to a total of 17 months in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.