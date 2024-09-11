JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council

'No fault or responsibility attaches to anything or anyone when things go wrong.'

Dundee House, council headquarters, on North Lindsay Street.
Dundee House, council headquarters, on North Lindsay Street.
By Jim Spence

The case of the exploding windows might sound like a plot from a Sherlock Holmes novel.

But even the famous detective might have been dumbfounded by the litany of disasters which seem to mysteriously bedevil properties owned by Dundee City Council, but which no one in authority seems to take responsibility for.

Holmes and his trusty sidekick Dr Watson would have plenty to investigate with a council which seems cursed by self-inflicted misfortune.

The self-shattering windows at Agnes Husband House at the Waterfront, bits falling off Dundee’s Olympia Centre, problems with heating at Dundee House HQ, and the £4.4 million of work needing done on council house roofs after what was described as a “gross error”.

With Dundee City Council there appears to be a culture of both blamelessness and secrecy at work, in which no fault or responsibility attaches to anything or anyone when things go wrong.

‘Heads must roll’

It’s time that serious questions were answered though, and if that means highly-paid heads must roll then that’s the price that should be paid for the incompetence and ineptitude, which seems manifest in council decision making and delivery.

When things are falling off roofs and windows are self-shattering it’s only a matter of time before serious injury or loss of life occurs.

Does this have to happen before the problems at the Olympia, where a traffic light fell from the flumes just weeks before a metal rod nearly hit swimmers, are addressed?

The Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One isolated dangerous incident would be bad enough but as the Courier reported this week, that’s the third incident involving falling items since the centre reopened in December 2023.

In an email from a council official – whose name was redacted – it was proposed that: “A physical thorough inspection should also be carried out as there may be other high-level items just waiting to fall.”

What a frightening and shambolic state of affairs.

But not as frightening as the lethargic snail’s pace at which the council appears to move to investigate and remedy such a serious situation.

‘High-handed arrogance’

If falling metal from the Olympia wasn’t bad enough now windows have been “smashing randomly” at Agnes Husband House – owned by Dundee City Council and leased by Social Security Scotland.

Councillor Kevin Keenan has said he hopes “for the sake of the public purse, the contractor will have to undertake remedial works at their cost”

With Dundee City Council refusing to answer several questions about the issue – including the cause of the problem, whether anyone has been injured and what it will cost to repair – folk are entitled to question the capabilities, competence and blasé attitude of those in charge.

A damaged glass panel at the Social Security Scotland building at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Robertson Construction, which built the block, told The Courier all inquiries about the building should be directed to the council as the landlord and declined to comment further.

There appears to be a high-handed arrogance and condescension from those in authority which shows scant regard for the safety of folk at risk.

Too many people in positions of power think they’re bullet proof from consequences of their incompetence.

Maybe a few P45s would remedy that situation.

More from Opinion

An image of a new stadium and pitch intended to depict what Dundee fans could see on a matchday.
PAUL GRAY: New Dundee stadium plans are incredible – planning approval could turn sceptics…
Eljamel working at a hospital in Libya.
COURIER OPINION: Institutions that let Eljamel off the hook need to up their game
2
A tenement block on Blackness Road was torn down three years ago. Image: DC Thomson
JACK MCKEOWN: Could a fiver a month save Dundee's tenements?
11
Liam Gallagher, ex-wife Nicole Appleton and son Gene at SpongeBob SquarePants premiere in 2005. Image: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: The day Liam Gallagher and I bonded over SpongeBob SquarePants
Olympia in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia revelations make Leisure and Culture Dundee look like an utter…
14
Ninewells Hospital.
JIM SPENCE: Afternoon at Ninewells A&E was humbling and a real eye opener
9
Smoking could soon be banned in beer gardens and outdoor areas of restaurants. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outdoor smoking ban is burden too far on troubled hospitality sector
2
John Swinney speaks to his party members at SNP conference 2024
ALASDAIR CLARK: Battle-weary SNP limps on in hope it can only get better
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB police chief column Picture shows; Nicola Russell police chief/RB quote card. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson/Mhairi Edwards. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: A question for Tayside police chief - what do you class as…
9
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool
COURIER OPINION: Thimblerow is misdirection to hide fact Perth leisure plans haven't changed
4

Conversation