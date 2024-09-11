JIM SPENCE: Culture of blamelessness and secrecy at work at Dundee City Council

The case of the exploding windows might sound like a plot from a Sherlock Holmes novel.

But even the famous detective might have been dumbfounded by the litany of disasters which seem to mysteriously bedevil properties owned by Dundee City Council, but which no one in authority seems to take responsibility for.

Holmes and his trusty sidekick Dr Watson would have plenty to investigate with a council which seems cursed by self-inflicted misfortune.

The self-shattering windows at Agnes Husband House at the Waterfront, bits falling off Dundee’s Olympia Centre, problems with heating at Dundee House HQ, and the £4.4 million of work needing done on council house roofs after what was described as a “gross error”.

With Dundee City Council there appears to be a culture of both blamelessness and secrecy at work, in which no fault or responsibility attaches to anything or anyone when things go wrong.

‘Heads must roll’

It’s time that serious questions were answered though, and if that means highly-paid heads must roll then that’s the price that should be paid for the incompetence and ineptitude, which seems manifest in council decision making and delivery.

When things are falling off roofs and windows are self-shattering it’s only a matter of time before serious injury or loss of life occurs.

Does this have to happen before the problems at the Olympia, where a traffic light fell from the flumes just weeks before a metal rod nearly hit swimmers, are addressed?

One isolated dangerous incident would be bad enough but as the Courier reported this week, that’s the third incident involving falling items since the centre reopened in December 2023.

In an email from a council official – whose name was redacted – it was proposed that: “A physical thorough inspection should also be carried out as there may be other high-level items just waiting to fall.”

What a frightening and shambolic state of affairs.

But not as frightening as the lethargic snail’s pace at which the council appears to move to investigate and remedy such a serious situation.

‘High-handed arrogance’

If falling metal from the Olympia wasn’t bad enough now windows have been “smashing randomly” at Agnes Husband House – owned by Dundee City Council and leased by Social Security Scotland.

Councillor Kevin Keenan has said he hopes “for the sake of the public purse, the contractor will have to undertake remedial works at their cost”

With Dundee City Council refusing to answer several questions about the issue – including the cause of the problem, whether anyone has been injured and what it will cost to repair – folk are entitled to question the capabilities, competence and blasé attitude of those in charge.

Robertson Construction, which built the block, told The Courier all inquiries about the building should be directed to the council as the landlord and declined to comment further.

There appears to be a high-handed arrogance and condescension from those in authority which shows scant regard for the safety of folk at risk.

Too many people in positions of power think they’re bullet proof from consequences of their incompetence.

Maybe a few P45s would remedy that situation.