The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Grove Academy? Some say our school days are the best of our lives. By Graeme Strachan September 28 2022, 6.00am 1 comments Are you one of the former pupils featured in our school scrapbook gallery? [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Grove Academy Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times Lochee's Highgate Centre checked out for the final time in 2012 0 Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer 0 'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation 0 Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie: Go back to Groucho's thanks to our archive interview with late… 0 Pictures show historic moment RRS Discovery made her final journey across Dundee 30 years… 0 Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book… 0 'Witch trial victims should never be forgotten', says Pitlochry theatre Maggie Wall actress Blythe… 0 Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies 0 In pictures: The fairytale career of former Dundee captain Charlie Adam 0 The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building 0 Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal
Conversation