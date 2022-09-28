Dundee United manager Liam Fox has made a wise choice appointing Stevie Crawford, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United manager Liam Fox has made a wise choice appointing Stevie Crawford, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
September 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 28 2022, 12.53pm
Callum Davidson worked with Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline.
Callum Davidson worked with Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline.

Stevie Crawford is a sound appointment as Liam Fox’s assistant at Dundee United, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The two men are former Scotland team-mates and Davidson was Crawford’s right-hand man at Dunfermline for a few months between his spells as Gary Rowett’s number two at Stoke City and Millwall.

The Perth boss believes Fox has chosen wisely with his first big recruitment decision.

But he doesn’t believe the new-look management team will make significant tactical changes going into Saturday’s clash between United and Saints at Tannadice.

“I’m delighted for Stephen,” said Davidson. “It’s a great opportunity for him.

“By bringing in Stephen he’s added experience, someone who has been at a few clubs and has been at United before, so he knows the place well.

“I wouldn’t imagine they’ll change much now they have the job on a permanent basis.

“We have seen the way they’ve set up in the last few games.

“Liam has got off to a good start there but hopefully that doesn’t continue at the weekend.

“They have a good group of players there so we want to go there and put pressure on them.

“We have had some good performances ourselves lately so we want to keep that going.

“We want the same attitude and desire we’ve shown in recent weeks.”

Starting contenders

Meanwhile, both Connor McLennan and Theo Bair are contenders for a weekend start for Saints when the Premiership campaign resumes after the international break.

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.

“Connor and Theo were excellent in the game (against Hibs, behind closed doors) we played last week,” said Davidson.

“The attitude was spot-on and that’s what I asked of them.

“They are asking questions of me. They are showing me they are desperate to be playing.

“So it’s a nice problem for me to have. That’s what you want as a manager.

“You tell players going into these type of games they should be showing you something.

“Both of them did that and are in contention this weekend.”

