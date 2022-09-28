Dundee United manager Liam Fox has made a wise choice appointing Stevie Crawford, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Crawford is a sound appointment as Liam Fox’s assistant at Dundee United, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

The two men are former Scotland team-mates and Davidson was Crawford’s right-hand man at Dunfermline for a few months between his spells as Gary Rowett’s number two at Stoke City and Millwall.

The Perth boss believes Fox has chosen wisely with his first big recruitment decision.

But he doesn’t believe the new-look management team will make significant tactical changes going into Saturday’s clash between United and Saints at Tannadice.

“I’m delighted for Stephen,” said Davidson. “It’s a great opportunity for him.

“By bringing in Stephen he’s added experience, someone who has been at a few clubs and has been at United before, so he knows the place well.

“I wouldn’t imagine they’ll change much now they have the job on a permanent basis.

“We have seen the way they’ve set up in the last few games.

“Liam has got off to a good start there but hopefully that doesn’t continue at the weekend.

“They have a good group of players there so we want to go there and put pressure on them.

“We have had some good performances ourselves lately so we want to keep that going.

“We want the same attitude and desire we’ve shown in recent weeks.”

Starting contenders

Meanwhile, both Connor McLennan and Theo Bair are contenders for a weekend start for Saints when the Premiership campaign resumes after the international break.

“Connor and Theo were excellent in the game (against Hibs, behind closed doors) we played last week,” said Davidson.

“The attitude was spot-on and that’s what I asked of them.

“They are asking questions of me. They are showing me they are desperate to be playing.

“So it’s a nice problem for me to have. That’s what you want as a manager.

“You tell players going into these type of games they should be showing you something.

“Both of them did that and are in contention this weekend.”