Guardbridge ‘gridlocked’ in all directions due to roadworks

Guardbridge in Fife is “gridlocked” in all directions due to roadworks.

Drivers are reporting huge tailbacks, said to be caused by three-way traffic lights at the roundabout on the A91.

The 65 bus service is severely impacted, with operators Stagecoach East warning customers of long delays.

Commuters are advised to use alternative services where possible.

One local resident said the chaos is having a major impact on local businesses.

He said: “My business along with several others will all lose at least two hours of business today because of this traffic chaos.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.