New student accommodation green-lit for historic former Stirling school

A historic school in Stirling’s city centre is to become temporary student accommodation.

Snowdon School was built on Spittal Street in 1855, and was most recently a residential school for girls.

Snowdon School Limited declared insolvency in December 2021, and permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Councillors have now approved plans to use the development as student accommodation with 21 bedrooms for up to three years.

Under the new proposals by Kaas Ventures, the C-listed building will welcome students in a bid to bring in income while the already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed.

The proposals also include alterations to vehicle access, new parking and landscaping.

A representative of Hotel Colessio next door to the former school objected, saying the development was not “feasible or viable in this location”.

However, Bannockburn resident William McLeod strongly supports the development.

He said: “Anything that can be done to bring a historic building like Snowdon House back into use should be welcomed and embraced.”

Garage conversion will house students

A garage in Causewayhead will also be converted into student accommodation.

In 2022, proposals to turn the former Stirling Bed & Breakfast at 13 Causewayhead Road into housing for Stirling University students was granted.

Since then, Causewayhead House has offered 10 rooms. Seven of these are ensuite, while the other three share a shower room.

Now, councillors have given permission for Gloria Ahdie to turn the garage at the property into an additional unit of student accommodation.

It will be renovated into a studio and will include a bedroom, dining area, study area, bathroom, kitchen area and sitting area.

One neighbour, Derek Macgowan, objected to the proposal, saying it was an “overdevelopment”. He also raised concerns over antisocial behaviour.

Christopher Arnott voiced his own worries over privacy and requested a fence to be built.

Council permission has also been granted to use the student accommodation as short-term holiday lets during the months of June, July and August.

