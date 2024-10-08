New student accommodation green-lit for historic former Stirling school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New student accommodation green-lit for historic former Stirling school

Stirling councillors have approved plans to turn both Snowdon School and a garage conversion into student housing.

By Isla Glen
The former Snowdon School will be used as student accommodation. Image: Google Street View
The former Snowdon School will be used as student accommodation. Image: Google Street View

A historic school in Stirling’s city centre is to become temporary student accommodation.

Snowdon School was built on Spittal Street in 1855, and was most recently a residential school for girls.

Snowdon School Limited declared insolvency in December 2021, and permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Councillors have now approved plans to use the development as student accommodation with 21 bedrooms for up to three years.

Under the new proposals by Kaas Ventures, the C-listed building will welcome students in a bid to bring in income while the already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed.

The proposals also include alterations to vehicle access, new parking and landscaping.

Floorplan of planned student accommodation at former Snowdon School. Image: McEachern Architects

A representative of Hotel Colessio next door to the former school objected, saying the development was not “feasible or viable in this location”.

However, Bannockburn resident William McLeod strongly supports the development.

He said: “Anything that can be done to bring a historic building like Snowdon House back into use should be welcomed and embraced.”

Garage conversion will house students

A garage in Causewayhead will also be converted into student accommodation.

In 2022, proposals to turn the former Stirling Bed & Breakfast at 13 Causewayhead Road into housing for Stirling University students was granted.

Since then, Causewayhead House has offered 10 rooms. Seven of these are ensuite, while the other three share a shower room.

Now, councillors have given permission for Gloria Ahdie to turn the garage at the property into an additional unit of student accommodation.

The garage on Causewayhead Road that will be converted into student accommodation. Image: Stirling Planning
Plans for the garage conversion. Image: Stirling Planning/Arch Hive Architecture

It will be renovated into a studio and will include a bedroom, dining area, study area, bathroom, kitchen area and sitting area.

One neighbour, Derek Macgowan, objected to the proposal, saying it was an “overdevelopment”. He also raised concerns over antisocial behaviour.

Christopher Arnott voiced his own worries over privacy and requested a fence to be built.

Council permission has also been granted to use the student accommodation as short-term holiday lets during the months of June, July and August.

You can view the planning applications here: 

Conversation