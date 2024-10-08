Angus sailor Calanach captures world championship in French offshore thriller

An Angus sailor whose interest in the sport began on the water of Montrose Basin has claimed a world title in an epic 150-mile battle off the coast of France.

Calanach Finlayson and Shetland’s Maggie Adamson took the double-handed offshore crown in a Brittany thriller.

Over more than 24 hours of racing, two-person crews battled near gale force winds and four-metre waves.

But it was the skill of the Scots in harnessing the last breath of wind in the closing stages which took them to victory by the astonishing margin of just 65 seconds.

It is their greatest success to date and came on the home seas of a sport dominated by the French.

And the triumph is the perfect springboard for a transatlantic challenge next spring.

Sailing career began at Montrose

Calanach said: “I grew up in the Angus glens quite a bit away from the coast.

“But I got into the sport at Montrose Sailing Club when I was 14 and that was it for me.”

He raced on the Clyde, but was then drawn to the Solent where the UK’s offshore racing scene is centred.

Calanach knew Maggie first as a rival before partnering with her in the 30-foot lightweight racing boat.

Their first double-handed event was a race around the coast of Italy. And they finished third in last year’s world championships.

It saw them selected as Team GB for the world championships, but knew the hosts would be the ones to beat.

Dramatic end to French world championship race

“It was really a race of two halves,” said Calanach. “From the 22 teams that started the event, only 10 qualified for the final.

Crews navigated rocks and strong tidal currents during the night as high winds hit the coast.

“It’s pretty physically demanding, you are constantly steering and holding on,” said Calanach. “There’s very little time to grab a rest.”

But a complete change in the weather literally took the wind out of the competitors’ sails.

Calanach added: “After more than 24 hours of racing the wind died and the final few miles became an agonising test of patience and perseverance.

“There was barely enough breeze to keep the boats moving.”

And as their French rivals engaged in their own game of cat and mouse, the Scots sailors seized their moment.

“We were all virtually stopped, within shouting distance of each other and just trying to creep forward,” Calanach said.

But in a decisive move they caught a band of stronger breeze to snatch the world championship.

“It was quite surreal to beat the French at home,” he added. “We never really allowed ourselves to think that we could do it because we know so much could happen in that final mile and a half.”

And the celebrations included a fiddle tune from renowned musician Maggie.

Transatlantic challenge in 2025

The duo’s next goal is the Transat Paprec, a non-stop 3,900 mile race from Concarneau in France to St Barts in the Caribbean.

It involves performance race yachts with stabiliser foils and sparse living accommodation.

“We each have previous experience of sailing across the Atlantic so we are ready for this challenge,” Calanach added.

It takes place next April and they hope Scottish backers will get on board their effort.

“Up to now we have been fortunate to sail with private owners, but to get into professional sailing it is all about sponsorship.

“Our ultimate goal is to compete in the Ocean Race, around the world on 60ft foiling carbon race yachts.”