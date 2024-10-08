Angus sailor Calanach captures world championship in French offshore thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus sailor Calanach captures world championship in French offshore thriller

Calanach Finlayson and Shetland's Maggie Adamson captured the double-handed offshore title in a nail-biter off the coast of Brittany and now have their sights set on a 3,900-mile transatlantic race in 2025.

By Graham Brown
Angus yachtsman Calanach Finlayson and Shetland's Maggie Adamson celebrate their world championship. Image: Supplied
Angus yachtsman Calanach Finlayson and Shetland's Maggie Adamson celebrate their world championship. Image: Supplied

An Angus sailor whose interest in the sport began on the water of Montrose Basin has claimed a world title in an epic 150-mile battle off the coast of France.

Calanach Finlayson and Shetland’s Maggie Adamson took the double-handed offshore crown in a Brittany thriller.

Over more than 24 hours of racing, two-person crews battled near gale force winds and four-metre waves.

But it was the skill of the Scots in harnessing the last breath of wind in the closing stages which took them to victory by the astonishing margin of just 65 seconds.

It is their greatest success to date and came on the home seas of a sport dominated by the French.

And the triumph is the perfect springboard for a transatlantic challenge next spring.

Sailing career began at Montrose

Calanach said: “I grew up in the Angus glens quite a bit away from the coast.

“But I got into the sport at Montrose Sailing Club when I was 14 and that was it for me.”

World champion sailor Calanach Finlayson from Angus.
Calanach sailing at Montrose port in his early days with the town club. Image: Alan Finlayson

He raced on the Clyde, but was then drawn to the Solent where the UK’s offshore racing scene is centred.

Calanach knew Maggie first as a rival before partnering with her in the 30-foot lightweight racing boat.

Sailor Calanach Finlayson wins world championship after starting out with Montrose club.
Teenager Calanach in a Montrose Sailing Club race past Ferryden. Image: Alan Finlayson

Their first double-handed event was a race around the coast of Italy. And they finished third in last year’s world championships.

It saw them selected as Team GB for the world championships, but knew the hosts would be the ones to beat.

Dramatic end to French world championship race

“It was really a race of two halves,” said Calanach. “From the 22 teams that started the event, only 10 qualified for the final.

Crews navigated rocks and strong tidal currents during the night as high winds hit the coast.

“It’s pretty physically demanding, you are constantly steering and holding on,” said Calanach. “There’s very little time to grab a rest.”

World champion offshore sailor Calanach Finlayson from Angus.
Action from the world championship off the Brittany coast. Image: Supplied

But a complete change in the weather literally took the wind out of the competitors’ sails.

Calanach added: “After more than 24 hours of racing the wind died and the final few miles became an agonising test of patience and perseverance.

“There was barely enough breeze to keep the boats moving.”

And as their French rivals engaged in their own game of cat and mouse, the Scots sailors seized their moment.

“We were all virtually stopped, within shouting distance of each other and just trying to creep forward,” Calanach said.

Angus yachtsman Calanach Finlayson takes world title.
The Team GB pair en route to victory off the French coast. Image: Anne Beauge

But in a decisive move they caught a band of stronger breeze to snatch the world championship.

“It was quite surreal to beat the French at home,” he added. “We never really allowed ourselves to think that we could do it because we know so much could happen in that final mile and a half.”

And the celebrations included a fiddle tune from renowned musician Maggie.

Transatlantic challenge in 2025

The duo’s next goal is the Transat Paprec, a non-stop 3,900 mile race from Concarneau in France to St Barts in the Caribbean.

It involves performance race yachts with stabiliser foils and sparse living accommodation.

“We each have previous experience of sailing across the Atlantic so we are ready for this challenge,” Calanach added.

Team GB pair Calanach Finlayson and Maggie Adamson win sailing world championship.
Maggie and Calanach are now targeting a transatlantic race. Image: Stewart Williamson

It takes place next April and they hope Scottish backers will get on board their effort.

“Up to now we have been fortunate to sail with private owners, but to get into professional sailing it is all about sponsorship.

“Our ultimate goal is to compete in the Ocean Race, around the world on 60ft foiling carbon race yachts.”

