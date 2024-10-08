Fife Emergency services at suspected gas leak in Fife village An area in Newmills has been cordoned off. By Lindsey Hamilton October 8 2024, 1:11pm October 8 2024, 1:11pm Share Emergency services at suspected gas leak in Fife village Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5099097/suspected-gas-leak-newmills-fife/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency services in Main Street, Newmill, Fife. Image: fifejammerlocations.com Emergency services have cordoned off part of a Fife village due to a suspected gas leak. Police, ambulance and the fire brigade are all in attendance at the incident in Main Street, Newmills. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.06am about a suspected as leak in Main Street, Newmills. “We sent two appliances from Dunfermline. “They remain at the scene.” Several police cars, an incident response unit and at least one ambulance are also at the scene. Police Scotland has been asked to comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
Conversation