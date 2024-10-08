Emergency services at suspected gas leak in Fife village

Emergency services have cordoned off part of a Fife village due to a suspected gas leak.

Police, ambulance and the fire brigade are all in attendance at the incident in Main Street, Newmills.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 11.06am about a suspected as leak in Main Street, Newmills.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline.

“They remain at the scene.”

Several police cars, an incident response unit and at least one ambulance are also at the scene.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

