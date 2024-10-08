Parking fears over NHS Tayside plan to relocate 160 employees to Ninewells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parking fears over NHS Tayside plan to relocate 160 employees to Ninewells

The health board is moving non-clinical employees from Maryfield House on Mains Loan to the MacKenzie Building at the hospital campus.

By Laura Devlin
There are fears the parking situation at Ninewells will be made worse due to the move. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
There are fears a NHS Tayside plan to move over 100 staff to an empty office suite at Ninewells Hospital could worsen parking congestion.

The health board is relocating around 160 non-clinical employees from the ageing Maryfield House on Mains Loan to the MacKenzie Building at the hospital campus.

This, NHS Tayside say, is part of a wider plan to reduce the number of older properties the health board has on its books.

The move has been years in the making, with the plans first floated in 2018. Maryfield House was deemed surplus to requirements two years earlier.

It’s planned staff will be moved to the MacKenzie Building over a two month period, starting at the end of October.

However, the relocation has sparked concern from a local Lib Dem councillor, who says it will have an adverse effect on the already stretched parking facilities at Ninewells.

Maryfield House. Image: DC Thomson.

Fraser Macpherson said: “I receive regular complaints from constituents about huge queues trying to get parked at Ninewells and missed outpatients appointments as people wait simply to try get parked.

“The infrastructure at Ninewells has expanded way beyond what it was supposed to cover due to the NHS centralising and this proposal will just exacerbate issues such as parking even more.”

Enough space to meet parking demand

In a letter sent to councillor Macpherson, NHS Tayside chief executive Nicky Connor said existing facilities, including the 120-space car park at the MacKenzie Building, would be sufficient to meet demand.

Many of the staff relocating work under a hybrid arrangement.

Ms Connor also detailed that the number of health board staff set to move into the site is less than the 300-strong workforce Dundee University had when they previously occupied the building.

Parking has been longstanding problem at Ninewells. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But councillor Macpherson believes the existing car park should be used to provide additional public parking on the Ninewells site.

He added: “It is a missed opportunity to use existing additional parking at the MacKenzie Building to relieve the situation at Ninewells.”

