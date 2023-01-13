NHS Tayside mulls vouchers for outpatient parking at Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Tayside mulls vouchers for outpatient parking at Ninewells Hospital

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
January 13 2023, 5.27pm
Ninewells Hospital car park, Dundee, 11th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Ninewells Hospital car park, Dundee, 11th November 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

NHS Tayside could improve parking for outpatients attending Ninewells Hospital by issuing tear-off display vouchers attached to their appointment letters.

The scheme is already used at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI).

Parking at Ninewells, located in the west of Dundee, is free.

But staff there say this is open to abuse and complain that the site is used as an “unofficial park and ride” to access the city centre.

This causes some patients to be late for appointments and possibly even miss vital consultations.

The regional health board’s director facilities told two West End councillors that the system already used at PRI is being given serious consideration.

Liberal Democrats councillors, Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton raised the ongoing parking problems after hearing multiple complaints from constituents.

‘Exploring the opportunity’

NHS Tayside Director of Facilities, John Paterson, told the councillors: “I can confirm that we are exploring the opportunity for our outpatient services to adopt the tear off slip on the letters from our clinical colleagues to be consistently implemented across Tayside.

“It is really worth noting that this system does not guarantee patients a parking space.

“However, whilst parking in a time restricted area, no patient will receive a parking charge notice.”

Entrance to Ninewells hospital.

‘Supported free parking’

Councillor Crichton said: “We strongly supported the abolition of parking charges as these were effectively a tax on ill-health, but it is important that spaces are used by patients, staff and visitors to the hospital and not used as a free ‘park and ride’ facility by commuters with no connection to the hospital.

“We regularly receive complaints from constituents about the difficulty getting parked at Ninewells Hospital in our West End Ward and this is a particular concern for people with an out-patient appointment with a specific time.

Residents report circling round and round the hospital’s car parks in their vehicle trying to find an available space.

Liberal Democrat councillor, Michael Crichton.

‘A good idea’

Councillor Macpherson added, “The system at PRI is a good idea.   It means that there are parking spaces specifically allocated to out patients who display a tear off strip on their car dashboard as proof of their appointment.

“This makes getting a space a little easier and also gets round the problem of time-limited spaces too.

“We therefore asked NHS Tayside if it would consider doing this also at Ninewells Hospital and we are pleased at a positive response to this suggestion.”

‘Penalty notifications’

John Paterson added: “NHS Tayside offers free parking and operates one of the largest car parks within Scotland, with 2383 spaces available within the Ninewells Hospital site.

“Within the grounds of Ninewells Hospital there are strict parking arrangements in place that support an effective and safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Signage is present in all areas outlining the parking arrangements on the Ninewells site, with clear notification of penalties should a member of staff or visitor fail to comply with these arrangements.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

