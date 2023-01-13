NHS Tayside mulls vouchers for outpatient parking at Ninewells Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Tayside could improve parking for outpatients attending Ninewells Hospital by issuing tear-off display vouchers attached to their appointment letters.

The scheme is already used at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI).

Parking at Ninewells, located in the west of Dundee, is free.

But staff there say this is open to abuse and complain that the site is used as an “unofficial park and ride” to access the city centre.

This causes some patients to be late for appointments and possibly even miss vital consultations.

The regional health board’s director facilities told two West End councillors that the system already used at PRI is being given serious consideration.

Liberal Democrats councillors, Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton raised the ongoing parking problems after hearing multiple complaints from constituents.

‘Exploring the opportunity’

NHS Tayside Director of Facilities, John Paterson, told the councillors: “I can confirm that we are exploring the opportunity for our outpatient services to adopt the tear off slip on the letters from our clinical colleagues to be consistently implemented across Tayside.

“It is really worth noting that this system does not guarantee patients a parking space.

“However, whilst parking in a time restricted area, no patient will receive a parking charge notice.”

‘Supported free parking’

Councillor Crichton said: “We strongly supported the abolition of parking charges as these were effectively a tax on ill-health, but it is important that spaces are used by patients, staff and visitors to the hospital and not used as a free ‘park and ride’ facility by commuters with no connection to the hospital.

“We regularly receive complaints from constituents about the difficulty getting parked at Ninewells Hospital in our West End Ward and this is a particular concern for people with an out-patient appointment with a specific time.

“Residents report circling round and round the hospital’s car parks in their vehicle trying to find an available space.

‘A good idea’

Councillor Macpherson added, “The system at PRI is a good idea. It means that there are parking spaces specifically allocated to out patients who display a tear off strip on their car dashboard as proof of their appointment.

“This makes getting a space a little easier and also gets round the problem of time-limited spaces too.

“We therefore asked NHS Tayside if it would consider doing this also at Ninewells Hospital and we are pleased at a positive response to this suggestion.”

‘Penalty notifications’

John Paterson added: “NHS Tayside offers free parking and operates one of the largest car parks within Scotland, with 2383 spaces available within the Ninewells Hospital site.

“Within the grounds of Ninewells Hospital there are strict parking arrangements in place that support an effective and safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.

Signage is present in all areas outlining the parking arrangements on the Ninewells site, with clear notification of penalties should a member of staff or visitor fail to comply with these arrangements.