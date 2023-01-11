STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn’t going away – so why is no one fixing it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn’t going away – so why is no one fixing it?

By Steve Finan
January 11 2023, 12.26pm
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
Parking at Ninewells Hospital is becoming increasingly difficult. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Is anything being done about parking at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital?

I’m not the first to mention the problems by a long chalk: this has been reported on several times since parking became free in August 2021.

The problem is still there, but the galling thing is that nothing seems to change.

Nothing has been mentioned about this for months.

Is it being investigated?

Is a remedy on the horizon?

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "Who is looking at the parking problem? What are their conclusions? What are they going to do about it? And when?"

I have friends who work at the hospital in clinics that, if you are to attend, are a matter of life and death.

In the past couple of weeks they have told me of people who have anxiously phoned to apologise, saying they were trying to get to their appointment and had allowed plenty of travel time, but couldn’t find a parking space.

One woman was 40 minutes late.

Another gave up.

Another friend was wary of the parking so had his wife take him to the drop-off point.

It took 40 minutes from joining the queue until his wife was able to drive out the other side.

a line of cars driving past full parking spaces at Ninewells Hospital.
Hospital appointment at Ninewells? Join the queue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He had to leave the car long before the drop-off area and walk.

These are anecdotal reports.

I make no claim this is a scientific study into parking or its effects on appointment attendance.

But I doubt staff or visitors are making up stories.

Whose job is it to tackle Ninewells parking chaos?

If the parking problems are due to outpatients or visitors, then you’d expect constant coming and going of cars.

But, again anecdotally, that doesn’t seem to happen.

full car park at Ninewells Hospital.
Parking spaces are at a premium at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Cars sit for hours.

There have been persistent claims that Ninewells is used as an unofficial park-and-ride, with people preferring to pay a bus fare (or go free depending on their age) than fork out for a city centre car park.

Right enough, even deducting the bus fare, that could save around £6 a day.

But is this actually happening?

Who is looking at the parking problem?

What are their conclusions?

What are they going to do about it?

And when?

NHS Tayside, is this under your purview?

Saba Parking, is it you?

Do city councillors have a view?

Are you all working on it together?

Tell us please.

Time for the public to demand action

Something needs to change.

It might be a badge to allow Ninewells staff to park and a QR code on appointment letters that outpatients could display on their dashboard?

These measures would require changing the current system of short and long-stay car parks and permits, and possibly the use of wardens.

parking ticket machine with a sign saying: 'Saba. There is no ticket required for car park 1 or 2'
Some say parking problems have worsened since charges were scrapped at Ninewells. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

But that might be cheaper, in real terms, than the cost to the NHS of missed appointments.

The Scottish Government paid £9 million to buy out the former PFI Ninewells car park contract.

What are we getting for that money?

Perhaps there are people reading this who have been late for appointments?

Or Ninewells staff who see evidence of missed appointments?

Perhaps you could speak up about your experiences?

When enough people complain, that’s what gets action.

