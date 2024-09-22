7 of the best places for afternoon tea in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 of the best places for afternoon tea in and around Stirling

Relax and indulge at one of these Stirlingshire food and drink spots where afternoon tea is a specialty.

Treat yourself to afternoon tea in one of these wonderful Stirlingshire spots. Image: Cromlix
Treat yourself to afternoon tea in one of these wonderful Stirlingshire spots. Image: Cromlix
By Alex Watson

Whether it’s to celebrate a big occasion or simply a decadent treat just because, going out for afternoon tea with family or friends always feels special.

If you’re looking for somewhere in Stirlingshire where you can tuck into sandwiches, scones and cakes to your heart’s content – all washed down with a cuppa, of course – you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the cafes, restaurants and hotels serving up delicious afternoon teas in Stirling city centre and beyond.

1) The Allan Park

The exterior of The Allan Park restaurant in Stirling
The Allan Park serves afternoon tea every day of the week. Image: Google Street View

Afternoon tea for two is served every day, 12pm to 5pm, at The Allan Park in Stirling’s beautiful King’s Park area.

Sandwiches, scones and sweet fancies are on the menu here, all homemade and served with a choice of either tea or prosecco.

Booking is recommended but not vital, as long as you don’t mind waiting for your feast to be freshly prepared.

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

2) The Orangery at Victoria Square

The exterior of The Orangery restaurant and Victoria Square hotel in Stirling
You can go for a Traditional afternoon tea or a Grand, depending on how hungry you are. Image: Google Street View

Not far away, there are two types of afternoon tea to choose from at Victoria Square hotel’s restaurant, The Orangery.

The Traditional involves finger sandwiches, handmade patisserie, and scones with fruit preserve and clotted cream. The Grand option includes all of the above, with the addition of soup.

To drink, there’s tea, coffee, or a glass of champagne or prosecco on offer.

Afternoon tea is available Wednesday to Saturday between 12:30pm and 3:30pm, and on Sundays between 1:30pm and 4pm. Pre-booking is a must.

Address: 12 Victoria Square, Stirling, FK8 2QZ

3) Another Tilly Tearoom

The exterior of Another Tilly Tearoom in Dunblane
Visitors rave about the afternoon tea offerings at Another Tilly Tearoom on Dunblane High Street. Image: Google Street View

Inside Dunblane‘s eye-catching and popular Another Tilly Tearoom, hungry diners can pre-book for a unique afternoon tea or arrange to take it away and enjoy at home.

A generous choice of sandwiches, fresh pancakes, scones and home baking is served here, for a minimum of two people.

Address: 87 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0ER

4) Fletcher’s

The exterior of Fletcher's restaurant bar and rooms in Stirling
Fletcher’s is a stunning historic building in the centre of Stirling. Image: Google Street View

Book at least 24 hours ahead for afternoon tea at Fletcher’s in Upper Craigs and you’ll be rewarded with fresh sandwiches, homemade cakes, macaroons and scones.

The beautiful Georgian building housing the restaurant, bar and rooms is a fitting venue for such a lovely treat.

Address: 78 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

5) Cromlix

Near Dunblane, the Cromlix hotel is a beautiful setting for afternoon tea. Image: Cromlix

Owned by Kim and Andy Murray and decorated to a stunning standard, Cromlix is a five-star hotel where anyone is welcome to enjoy afternoon tea in the Glasshouse restaurant, between 12pm and 4pm.

The savoury bites are varied, from a chickpea and potato latke to a beef bourguignon croissant. As well as scones, sweet tooths will also get excited for the likes of battenburg cake, and brioche with vanilla and raspberry custard.

Tea, coffee and champagne are all on offer to accompany the food.

Address: Kinbuck, by Dunblane, FK15 9JT

6) The Stirling Highland Hotel

The exterior of The Stirling Highland Hotel
The Stirling Highland Hotel used to be a high school. Image: Edinburghcitymom/Shutterstock

At the historic Stirling Highland Hotel in the heart of the city (which used to be a high school), afternoon tea is served in the Scholar’s Restaurant.

Finger sandwiches, traditional cakes and, of course, scones are served up, with a range of drink options – not just tea and fizz, but plenty of cocktails and mocktails, too.

Address: Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

7) Hotel Colessio

The exterior of the Colessio Hotel in Stirling
Hotel Colessio has plenty of different types of tea. Image: Google Street View

And just a little further down the road, Hotel Colessio also hosts a traditional afternoon tea, claiming to offer the widest selection of teas in Stirling.

To try the delicious savoury and sweet options here, make sure to book at least 24 hours in advance.

Address: 33 Spittal Street, Stirling FK8 1DU

Conversation