7 of the best places for afternoon tea in and around Stirling

Whether it’s to celebrate a big occasion or simply a decadent treat just because, going out for afternoon tea with family or friends always feels special.

If you’re looking for somewhere in Stirlingshire where you can tuck into sandwiches, scones and cakes to your heart’s content – all washed down with a cuppa, of course – you’ve come to the right place.

Here are the cafes, restaurants and hotels serving up delicious afternoon teas in Stirling city centre and beyond.

1) The Allan Park

Afternoon tea for two is served every day, 12pm to 5pm, at The Allan Park in Stirling’s beautiful King’s Park area.

Sandwiches, scones and sweet fancies are on the menu here, all homemade and served with a choice of either tea or prosecco.

Booking is recommended but not vital, as long as you don’t mind waiting for your feast to be freshly prepared.

Address: 20 Allan Park, Stirling, FK8 2QG

2) The Orangery at Victoria Square

Not far away, there are two types of afternoon tea to choose from at Victoria Square hotel’s restaurant, The Orangery.

The Traditional involves finger sandwiches, handmade patisserie, and scones with fruit preserve and clotted cream. The Grand option includes all of the above, with the addition of soup.

To drink, there’s tea, coffee, or a glass of champagne or prosecco on offer.

Afternoon tea is available Wednesday to Saturday between 12:30pm and 3:30pm, and on Sundays between 1:30pm and 4pm. Pre-booking is a must.

Address: 12 Victoria Square, Stirling, FK8 2QZ

3) Another Tilly Tearoom

Inside Dunblane‘s eye-catching and popular Another Tilly Tearoom, hungry diners can pre-book for a unique afternoon tea or arrange to take it away and enjoy at home.

A generous choice of sandwiches, fresh pancakes, scones and home baking is served here, for a minimum of two people.

Address: 87 High Street, Dunblane, FK15 0ER

4) Fletcher’s

Book at least 24 hours ahead for afternoon tea at Fletcher’s in Upper Craigs and you’ll be rewarded with fresh sandwiches, homemade cakes, macaroons and scones.

The beautiful Georgian building housing the restaurant, bar and rooms is a fitting venue for such a lovely treat.

Address: 78 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

5) Cromlix

Owned by Kim and Andy Murray and decorated to a stunning standard, Cromlix is a five-star hotel where anyone is welcome to enjoy afternoon tea in the Glasshouse restaurant, between 12pm and 4pm.

The savoury bites are varied, from a chickpea and potato latke to a beef bourguignon croissant. As well as scones, sweet tooths will also get excited for the likes of battenburg cake, and brioche with vanilla and raspberry custard.

Tea, coffee and champagne are all on offer to accompany the food.

Address: Kinbuck, by Dunblane, FK15 9JT

6) The Stirling Highland Hotel

At the historic Stirling Highland Hotel in the heart of the city (which used to be a high school), afternoon tea is served in the Scholar’s Restaurant.

Finger sandwiches, traditional cakes and, of course, scones are served up, with a range of drink options – not just tea and fizz, but plenty of cocktails and mocktails, too.

Address: Spittal Street, Stirling, FK8 1DU

7) Hotel Colessio

And just a little further down the road, Hotel Colessio also hosts a traditional afternoon tea, claiming to offer the widest selection of teas in Stirling.

To try the delicious savoury and sweet options here, make sure to book at least 24 hours in advance.

Address: 33 Spittal Street, Stirling FK8 1DU

