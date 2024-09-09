Best pictures as fans enjoy The View’s biggest Dundee headline show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as fans enjoy The View’s biggest Dundee headline show

Revellers also enjoyed performances from the likes of Ash and The Pigeon Detectives during Summer Sundays at Slessor Gardens.

Piling in for a big group shot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady

Thousands of fans enjoyed The View’s biggest-ever Dundee headline show on Sunday.

The Dryburgh band headlined the Summer Sundays event at Slessor Gardens – belting out hits like Superstar Tradesman, Grace and Same Jeans.

Fans also enjoyed performances from Northern Irish rockers Ash and indie outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

Tribute act The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience and Montrose-based singer Ben Walker completed the bill.

It came after The View frontman Kyle Falconer told The Courier of his wedding plans and life on the road with his family.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Slessor Gardens on Sunday to capture the best moments from Summer Sundays.

Crowds go wild for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage.
Callum Muir and Steven Folganan.
Cheers and chants for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage.
James McMullen, David Stupart and John McMullen.
Hands in the air for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage.
Claire McCallum, Alison Jude Ritchie and Colleen McInearney.
Louise Watson and Cally Wright.
Crowds during the Pigeon Detectives.
William Stupart and step son Kevin McMullen.
Ash on stage.
Sam Reid with Zara Reid (4) and Darren McIntosh with Willow McIntosh (5)
Keira Lawson (6) and Willow Reid (5)
Fans out for a good time.
Courtney Stuart, Melissa Diduca and Becky Wilson with (front) Bellamy Diduca and Kadee Dunn.
Good vibes all round.
Dawn Crookshank with Keira Lawson (6) and Marina Doyle and Willow Reid (5)
The Pigeon Detectives hand their set list out to a young fan.
Andriena Stupart, William Stupart, Kevin McMullen and Danielle Pryde.
Fans singing their hearts out.
Summer sessions was busy with punters.
This crowd having a grand time.
Andrew Field, Samantha Field, Stuart MacDonald and Tamara Hoggan.
Live music and the best company.
John Smith, Kieran Watson and Nico Ross.
Kyle’s family! Kim, Lizzie, Dawn and Daisy Falconer.

