Best pictures as fans enjoy The View’s biggest Dundee headline show

Thousands of fans enjoyed The View’s biggest-ever Dundee headline show on Sunday.

The Dryburgh band headlined the Summer Sundays event at Slessor Gardens – belting out hits like Superstar Tradesman, Grace and Same Jeans.

Fans also enjoyed performances from Northern Irish rockers Ash and indie outfit The Pigeon Detectives.

Tribute act The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience and Montrose-based singer Ben Walker completed the bill.

It came after The View frontman Kyle Falconer told The Courier of his wedding plans and life on the road with his family.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Slessor Gardens on Sunday to capture the best moments from Summer Sundays.