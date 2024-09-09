Dundee Best pictures as fans enjoy The View’s biggest Dundee headline show Revellers also enjoyed performances from the likes of Ash and The Pigeon Detectives during Summer Sundays at Slessor Gardens. Piling in for a big group shot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Kieran Webster & Emma Grady September 9 2024, 9:20am September 9 2024, 9:20am Share Best pictures as fans enjoy The View’s biggest Dundee headline show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5077667/the-view-slessor-gardens-summer-sundays-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of fans enjoyed The View’s biggest-ever Dundee headline show on Sunday. The Dryburgh band headlined the Summer Sundays event at Slessor Gardens – belting out hits like Superstar Tradesman, Grace and Same Jeans. Fans also enjoyed performances from Northern Irish rockers Ash and indie outfit The Pigeon Detectives. Tribute act The Gerry Cinna-Man Experience and Montrose-based singer Ben Walker completed the bill. It came after The View frontman Kyle Falconer told The Courier of his wedding plans and life on the road with his family. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at Slessor Gardens on Sunday to capture the best moments from Summer Sundays. Crowds go wild for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage. Callum Muir and Steven Folganan. Cheers and chants for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage. James McMullen, David Stupart and John McMullen. Hands in the air for Kyle Falconer with The View on stage. Claire McCallum, Alison Jude Ritchie and Colleen McInearney. Louise Watson and Cally Wright. Crowds during the Pigeon Detectives. William Stupart and step son Kevin McMullen. Ash on stage. Sam Reid with Zara Reid (4) and Darren McIntosh with Willow McIntosh (5) Keira Lawson (6) and Willow Reid (5) Fans out for a good time. Courtney Stuart, Melissa Diduca and Becky Wilson with (front) Bellamy Diduca and Kadee Dunn. Good vibes all round. Dawn Crookshank with Keira Lawson (6) and Marina Doyle and Willow Reid (5) The Pigeon Detectives hand their set list out to a young fan. Andriena Stupart, William Stupart, Kevin McMullen and Danielle Pryde. Fans singing their hearts out. Summer sessions was busy with punters. This crowd having a grand time. Andrew Field, Samantha Field, Stuart MacDonald and Tamara Hoggan. Live music and the best company. John Smith, Kieran Watson and Nico Ross. Kyle’s family! Kim, Lizzie, Dawn and Daisy Falconer.
Conversation