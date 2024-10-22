Wife of Perthshire caddie says she ‘completely broke down’ on anniversary of death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of Perthshire caddie says she ‘completely broke down’ on anniversary of death

Anna Nordqvist has revealed the "trauma" of reliving Kevin McAlpine's passing at the age of 39.

By Kieran Webster
Kevin McAlpine and Anna Nordqvist embracing at Carnoustie in 2021.
Kevin and Anna embrace at Carnoustie in 2021. Image: AP/Scott Heppell

The wife of Perthshire caddie Kevin McAlpine has told how she “completely broke down” a year on from his death.

Kevin, the son of Dundee United legend Hamish, died suddenly in America last October aged 39.

He was married to Swedish golf pro Anna Nordqvist, who withdrew from a tournament in Korea after learning of his death.

Posting on Instagram, Nordqvist revealed she had returned to Korea for the tournament at the weekend despite the memories that came with it.

‘I don’t think any amount of therapy could have prepared me for this week’

She said: “As much as I tried to pretend this was just another week on tour, this was one of the hardest ones yet.

“I don’t think any amount of therapy could have prepared me for this week – there have been countless hours of it, I just didn’t know how it was going to hit me.

“Having to relive the awful memories/trauma from a year ago here in Korea was just too much to handle emotionally.

“I completely broke down on October 19. But somehow I managed to get through this week too.

Kevin McAlpine death
Anna Nordqvist after winning Women’s Open in 2021. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire

“I could have avoided the reminders by choosing not to come here, but I continue to try my best to deal with everything while I’m still trying to do my job.

“While the shock, pain and numbness of it never fully goes away, you have to find ways to live with it.

“Some days are just hard but one day at a time became my motto and how I now live.”

Kevin was born in Blairgowrie and grew up in Alyth.

He met Nordqvist in 2017 and they got married four years later, but split up in the summer of 2023.

Nordqvist ‘grateful’ to those who have helped her

Nordqvist, 37 – who won the Women’s Open at Carnoustie in 2021 – says she is “thankful” she did not have to go through the anniversary of Kevin’s death alone.

She added: “To everyone having to deal with PTSD in one way or another – my heart breaks for you.

“I’m a normal person, who might have to deal with things in the public eye because of what I do, but at the end of the day, I just want to smile and be happy.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself, I’ve learned to love myself for who I am and that I am good enough.

“Most of all I have learnt that it’s OK not to be OK and that having the courage to seek help and go through therapy is worth every second of it.”

Conversation