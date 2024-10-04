From St Andrews golf marshal to global businessman: How a shocking health diagnosis transformed Ian MacMillan’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From St Andrews golf marshal to global businessman: How a shocking health diagnosis transformed Ian MacMillan’s life

A life-changing health diagnosis turned Tayport-raised Ian MacMillan's passion for St Andrews golf marshal volunteering into a global business.

Former St Andrews golf marshal Ian MacMillan is overseeing volunteer procedures at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

For Ian MacMillan, volunteering as a St Andrews golf marshal at international tournaments for 30 years was never supposed to be anything more than a side passion.

Raised in Tayport and now residing in Balmullo, ‘Mac’, as he is affectionately known, was first roped in to volunteer at the 1990 Open Championship, not long after he returned to Scotland from a stint working in Germany.

Little did he know, those early days holding a ‘quiet please’ sign on the Old Course would lead to him overseeing procedures for thousands of volunteers everywhere from the Dunhill to Dundonald and Abu Dhabi to Australia.

But it wasn’t until six years ago, after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood clot, that his journey truly took off.

“That diagnosis was a game changer,” Ian told The Courier as he took up the helm overseeing volunteer procedures at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns.

“It shifted my life from the corporate world of sales into creating a globally recognised company that now oversees golf volunteering across the world.”

How did Ian go from St Andrews golf marshal volunteer to global businessman?

Ian’s story began in his home town of Tayport.

After attending Tayport Primary and Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, he pursued an IT course in Dundee, though sales would eventually become his professional path.

His connection to golf ran deep – he started playing at age 12 at St Michael’s Golf Club and later joined Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport, where his family had worked for years.

But it was 1990, after a brief work period in Germany during the country’s reunification and the fall of the Berlin Wall, that he began his volunteer journey in golf.

A Dunhill marshals team photo at St Andrews in 2010. Image: John Stewart

His first taste of marshalling came at The Open Championship at St Andrews – the year Nick Faldo won.

“I can’t remember exactly how I got involved, but I was there with my ‘quiet please’ board, standing at hole five,” Ian, now 59, recalls with a smile. “I loved every minute of it.”

His involvement didn’t stop there. Over the next two decades, he became a regular face at many of Scotland’s premier golf events, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he’s been a fixture for over 24 years.

What impact did the blood clot diagnosis have on Ian’s life?

Ian’s life took an unexpected turn six years ago when debilitating headaches led to a shocking diagnosis: a blood clot at the back of his head.

“I wasn’t someone who usually suffered from headaches, so I knew something wasn’t right,” he shares.

After numerous medical tests, doctors discovered the clot couldn’t be operated on due to its location.

Instead, he doctors treated him with blood thinners. He underwent tests that revealed a rare blood cancer, causing his body to overproduce red blood cells.

This diagnosis forced him to part ways with his sales career.

Ian MacMillan is overseeing marshalling at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was a turning point,” he admits.

“I couldn’t continue with my job, but someone suggested a ranger position at St Andrews. I thought, why not? It wasn’t much money, but it was something to take my mind off things.”

A golf course ranger is responsible for maintaining the flow of play on a golf course, ensuring golfers follow the rules, and providing customer service

Ian’s wife noticed how much happier he was in the golf environment, while working as a ranger, compared to the corporate world.

“She said to me, ‘You’re happier when you come back cold and wet from the golf course than you ever were working in sales. You need to find a job in golf,’” he recalls.

That’s when the idea of turning his passion for volunteering into a career began to take root.

How did Ian build a global business from marshalling?

Ian’s unique perspective, gained from years of volunteering, made him realise that golf tournaments needed someone to manage volunteers consistently and professionally. He respected that everyone had done a great job in their own way in the past.

He got his break at a debrief for the Abu Dhabi golf tournament.

From there, IMG offered him a role, and Ian began to build his own company, I Mac Golf Ltd.

Ian MacMillan (second left) with the winner of the Abu Dhabi International. Image: Ian MacMillan

Today, he oversees around 18 – 20 tournaments a year, including major events such as the Solheim Cup, the Ladies Scottish Open, and the LIV Golf events outside the US.

In just four years, Ian has gone from recruiting volunteers for a single event to managing a global network of over 10,000 volunteers annually.

Overseeing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

This week, Mac is overseeing volunteer procedures at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, one of the most prestigious events on the golfing calendar.

Ian oversees volunteer operation procedures across three iconic courses: St Andrews, Carnoustie, and Kingsbarns.

A motivator for him has been to improve the volunteer experience.

Ian MacMillan is overseeing marshalling at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s something he’s still striving to improve.

“A simple ‘thank you’ goes a long way,” he adds.

What’s the future for I Mac Golf Ltd?

While people who know Ian regularly tell him that his journey has been remarkable, he remains humble about his accomplishments.

“For me, it’s just what I do,” he says.

“I love meeting people and improving the experience for the volunteers. That’s always been my motivation.”

