REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand and be heckled at work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand and be heckled at work?

The original Pop Idol drew criticism in Dundee this week for singing hit song Leave Right Now, and then doing just that.

Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

I’m no Will Young fan, but the singer had the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible at his Dundee gig this week and bless him, he took it.

After reportedly dealing with one incessant heckler for the duration of his intimate (read: quiet) Gardyne Theatre show, and a couple of other rude outbursts from so-called fans, the singer performed his 2005 hit Leave Right Now.

Then he left the stage and didn’t return.

First of all, it’s hard not to see the humour. That’s just a good gag.

But it understandably upset the nearly 300 people who had paid for tickets and made their way to the gig that night, only for it to apparently end 40 minutes early.

And it’s raised a question which has been circulating in the media a fair amount this month – how much should performers be expected to endure from their fans?

Hysteria and hype have gone hand in hand with famous singers since the Dundee dawn of Beatlemania.

And at most gigs, especially in Scotland, a certain level of rowdiness is expected. We’re a passionate bunch, and we love our tunes.

But just because something’s always been this way, doesn’t mean it should be.

And there’s a distinct line between enthusiasm and harassment.

Entitled famous brats or adults demanding respect? The celebrity debate rages on

Rising star Chappell Roan has also recently been criticised in headlines for hitting out at “creepy” fans for following her and her family, and cancelling shows due to the impact of entitled fan behaviour on her mental health.

And I understand, from the perspective of a fan with a reasonable grasp of boundaries, how disappointing that would be.

Likewise, I completely get why the well-behaved Will Young fans would feel short-changed by his walking off stage in Dundee.

It’s a bit like when one wee toe rag would work the teacher into such a frenzy that the whole class got lines.

But I honestly can’t fault either of these celebrities for how they’re responding to bad behaviour.

Because there seems to be this notion in our culture that because someone has pursued success and fame, they deserve to be treated as less than human.

That abuse, harassment and entitlement are the price of fame, and should just be swallowed while the artist cries all the way to the bank.

I just don’t buy that.

Performing is a job, stage is a workplace

Getting up on a stage and performing isn’t just a lark, it’s a job. Entertainment is an industry like any other.

And if you’ve paid to go and see someone do their thing, you must deem them skilled enough to be worth the money.

So why, then, do someone audience members feel like it’s OK to continually interrupt (not interact, interrupt), shout abuse, or scream-sing over the top of the performers?

Moreover, if someone was stood in front of you at your work, heckling, interrupting, and spoiling the experience for other customers, would you stand there and take it?

Or would you do what so many public-facing workers are forced to do, and invoke your right to refuse service?

Beatlemania began in Dundee. Image: Richard Mitchell/Shutterstock.

Working for minimum wage in a call centre, I was able to warn abusive callers that they’d be hung up on if they continued screaming while I tried to help them. Once or twice, when it got bad, I followed through, and I stand by it.

As a barmaid, I could cut rude louts off, or bar them from the pub if needed.

Working in a supermarket, I had a security guard there to take care of anyone who felt the need to berate me or get physical while I did my job.

Yet at Scottish live shows, unless an audience member is brandishing a knife or projectile vomiting, troublesome customers are very rarely removed.

So what choice does a performer have, other than to leave? They’ve every right to take away the service they signed up to deliver, because they didn’t sign up for that.

Maybe the onus should be on venues to tighten up their crowd control.

But it’s not like this everywhere.

Respectful audiences do exist

This summer, I attended a very intimate live show put on by singer-songwriter Angie McMahon in the Netherlands.

I was absolutely floored by how respectful the Dutch crowd was. Everyone was having a great time, and the atmosphere was electric.

But for the first 20 minutes, I was actually quite unnerved by how quietly the audience sang along, all in low whispers.

Then I realised that, for the first time in a fair few gigs, I could actually hear the performer on stage, rather than the off-key fan next to me.

It was lovely, and I’d wager it was lovely for the singer too.

Angie McMahon playing at Tolhuistuin in Amsterdam, July 1 2024. Image: Supplied/Rebecca Baird.

Now, I’m not suggesting that Scottish crowds should give up the roaring, rollicking, riotousness that makes us many performers’ favourite place to play.

But if you alone are going to a gig and making more noise than the person on stage, or being outright rude in order to try and build an atmosphere, you need to have a word with yourself.

Artists are paid to perform, not to babysit adults and put up with nonsense.

So if you don’t want them to make like Will Young and Leave Right Now, wheesht.

More from Opinion

Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee still suffering 30 years after shameless land grab
8
Peak Rail Fares Scotrail Train
ALASDAIR CLARK: SNP's return of eye-watering peak rail fares reveals how party has lost…
7
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
JIM CRUMLEY: My solution to library predicament facing Perth and Kinross culture chiefs
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
COURIER OPINION: Perth leisure centre fiasco is sign of council in chaos
2
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee Design Festival wasn't what I expected – it was better
2
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I've admired adopted Dundonian Lorraine Kelly for decades
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: My Samuel L Jackson Dunhill Cup nightmare in St Andrews
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
STEVE FINAN: No excuses if Dundee East End school site floods again
10
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
BEN HENDRY: What does Dundee have that my city Aberdeen doesn't?
3
Will Young walked off stage at the Gardyne this week. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
JIM SPENCE: How Camperdown Park’s former lustre could be restored
6

Conversation