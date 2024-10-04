REBECCA BAIRD: Will Young was right to leave Dundee stage – would you stand and be heckled at work?

I’m no Will Young fan, but the singer had the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible at his Dundee gig this week and bless him, he took it.

After reportedly dealing with one incessant heckler for the duration of his intimate (read: quiet) Gardyne Theatre show, and a couple of other rude outbursts from so-called fans, the singer performed his 2005 hit Leave Right Now.

Then he left the stage and didn’t return.

First of all, it’s hard not to see the humour. That’s just a good gag.

But it understandably upset the nearly 300 people who had paid for tickets and made their way to the gig that night, only for it to apparently end 40 minutes early.

And it’s raised a question which has been circulating in the media a fair amount this month – how much should performers be expected to endure from their fans?

Hysteria and hype have gone hand in hand with famous singers since the Dundee dawn of Beatlemania.

And at most gigs, especially in Scotland, a certain level of rowdiness is expected. We’re a passionate bunch, and we love our tunes.

But just because something’s always been this way, doesn’t mean it should be.

And there’s a distinct line between enthusiasm and harassment.

Entitled famous brats or adults demanding respect? The celebrity debate rages on

Rising star Chappell Roan has also recently been criticised in headlines for hitting out at “creepy” fans for following her and her family, and cancelling shows due to the impact of entitled fan behaviour on her mental health.

And I understand, from the perspective of a fan with a reasonable grasp of boundaries, how disappointing that would be.

Likewise, I completely get why the well-behaved Will Young fans would feel short-changed by his walking off stage in Dundee.

It’s a bit like when one wee toe rag would work the teacher into such a frenzy that the whole class got lines.

But I honestly can’t fault either of these celebrities for how they’re responding to bad behaviour.

Because there seems to be this notion in our culture that because someone has pursued success and fame, they deserve to be treated as less than human.

That abuse, harassment and entitlement are the price of fame, and should just be swallowed while the artist cries all the way to the bank.

I just don’t buy that.

Performing is a job, stage is a workplace

Getting up on a stage and performing isn’t just a lark, it’s a job. Entertainment is an industry like any other.

And if you’ve paid to go and see someone do their thing, you must deem them skilled enough to be worth the money.

So why, then, do someone audience members feel like it’s OK to continually interrupt (not interact, interrupt), shout abuse, or scream-sing over the top of the performers?

Moreover, if someone was stood in front of you at your work, heckling, interrupting, and spoiling the experience for other customers, would you stand there and take it?

Or would you do what so many public-facing workers are forced to do, and invoke your right to refuse service?

Working for minimum wage in a call centre, I was able to warn abusive callers that they’d be hung up on if they continued screaming while I tried to help them. Once or twice, when it got bad, I followed through, and I stand by it.

As a barmaid, I could cut rude louts off, or bar them from the pub if needed.

Working in a supermarket, I had a security guard there to take care of anyone who felt the need to berate me or get physical while I did my job.

Yet at Scottish live shows, unless an audience member is brandishing a knife or projectile vomiting, troublesome customers are very rarely removed.

So what choice does a performer have, other than to leave? They’ve every right to take away the service they signed up to deliver, because they didn’t sign up for that.

Maybe the onus should be on venues to tighten up their crowd control.

But it’s not like this everywhere.

Respectful audiences do exist

This summer, I attended a very intimate live show put on by singer-songwriter Angie McMahon in the Netherlands.

I was absolutely floored by how respectful the Dutch crowd was. Everyone was having a great time, and the atmosphere was electric.

But for the first 20 minutes, I was actually quite unnerved by how quietly the audience sang along, all in low whispers.

Then I realised that, for the first time in a fair few gigs, I could actually hear the performer on stage, rather than the off-key fan next to me.

It was lovely, and I’d wager it was lovely for the singer too.

Now, I’m not suggesting that Scottish crowds should give up the roaring, rollicking, riotousness that makes us many performers’ favourite place to play.

But if you alone are going to a gig and making more noise than the person on stage, or being outright rude in order to try and build an atmosphere, you need to have a word with yourself.

Artists are paid to perform, not to babysit adults and put up with nonsense.

So if you don’t want them to make like Will Young and Leave Right Now, wheesht.