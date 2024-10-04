Fife mum Erin’s family dream comes true after breast cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum Erin’s family dream comes true after breast cancer battle

Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer aged only 26 - less than two years after getting married. But now her, and husband Aaron, are looking forward to welcoming their second child.

Fife mum Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26. She is pictured with husband Aaron and daughter Sophia.
Fife mum Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26. She is pictured with husband Aaron and daughter Sophia.
By Debbie Clarke

When you look at photographs of Fife parents Erin and Aaron Sammutt with their daughter Sophia you can tell she means the world to them both.

But what you might not realise is the heart-breaking journey the couple have been on following Erin’s breast cancer diagnosis at the young age of 26.

As well as finding out she had the disease, the now 33-year-old, learned her fertility might be affected after having cancer treatment.

So it really felt like a miracle when the high school teacher found out she was pregnant in the summer of 2020.

“My mum had learned from a family friend who is a consultant obstetrician that having chemotherapy would affect my fertility, ” Erin explains.

“And I knew that Aaron and I, who hadn’t even been married for two years at this point, had always wanted to have a family.

“I remember when my mum told us this and I was completely devastated.

“At that moment I didn’t know if I was going to live, never mind have a family.”

It has been a long road to recovery for the young mum, who lives in Cluny.

But now she has a little girl she cherishes.

Fife mum Erin with her daughter Sophia.
Fife mum Erin with her daughter Sophia.

And next year, she and Aaron, 33, who is a technical engineer, will be blessed with another new addition to their family when they welcome their second child.

Here she shares her story.

When did Erin realise something was wrong?

In early February 2018 Erin – who was 26 years old at the time – was working full-time as a craft, design and technology teacher at Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline.

She was also swimming five mornings a week and singing with Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAOS) and Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

“All of a sudden I just felt exhausted and couldn’t do it all,” the 33-year-old says.

“I remember lying in bed one morning and rolling over onto my side. As I did I felt a little pain.

“I didn’t consciously check my breast.

“But I felt the area on my right side where the pain was and I felt a lump.

“It was on my bra line and was about the size of a grape.

“Aaron felt it too and we thought I should get it checked.”

Being diagnosed with breast cancer

Erin made an appointment with her GP.

Her doctor examined her and he told Erin he didn’t think it was anything to worry about.

But he referred her for a mammogram to get checked just in case.

Fife mum Erin has opened up about her battle with breast cancer.
Fife mum Erin has opened up about her battle with breast cancer.

“As I was young, fit and healthy my GP had ticked the box for a routine check up rather than an emergency so I was going to have to wait 19 weeks for a consultation.

“Aaron and I are close to both our parents and they knew what was going on.

“They didn’t want me to wait that long so they urged me to go private.

“Within a week I had an appointment at Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Edinburgh.”

At the appointment she was examined and sent for an ultrasound.

However, as the results were unclear, doctors recommended Erin have a biopsy.

A week later Erin went back with her mother-in-law Lorraine to get the results.

“It was then he told me that the biopsy results showed I had breast cancer.

“I just sat in shock.”

The doctor arranged to see Erin the next day at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline to look at treatment options.

Chemotherapy could affect Erin’s fertility

After discovering cancer treatment could affect Erin’s fertility, the couple were referred to Ninewells Hospital.

At the Dundee hospital they were told about egg retrieval.

This would see eggs taken from Erin’s ovaries, which would be fertilised and frozen for potential future use.

This would be done before having chemotherapy in case the treatment damaged her ovaries.

But as they didn’t want to delay Erin’s cancer treatment, they were told they would need to carry out the procedure as soon as possible.

In the end they retrieved seven eggs, which were fertilised and frozen at Ninewells.

Erin was also given medication to protect her ovaries from being damaged by chemotherapy and to preserve her fertility.

What treatment did Erin have for breast cancer?

Erin went on to have three types of chemotherapy over 16 weeks at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

But half way through, Erin ended up with sepsis due to the treatment weakening her  immune system – making it harder for her body to fight infections.

She spent a week in hospital as a result.

After taking some time to get better, Erin then had a lumpectomy at Queen Margaret Hospital.

Erin had her head painted during her treatment for breast cancer.

And a few weeks later Erin had radiotherapy every day at the Western General for six weeks.

“After that finished we had a consultation with a doctor who basically told me I was cancer free.

“But that I would need to have a mammogram every year for the next 10 years.

Erin, from Fife, pictured after finishing her treatment for breast cancer.
Erin, from Fife, pictured after finishing her treatment for breast cancer.

“I just remember feeling absolutely exhausted.”

Time to start trying for a family

Erin took some time to recover from the cancer treatment and then lockdown happened in March 2020.

“It was at this point Aaron and I decided to start trying for a family.

“It didn’t happen right away, but it was explained to us that might be because my body had been through so much trauma.”

To the couple’s delight, it eventually happened naturally and Erin found out she was pregnant.

“When the pregnancy test came up positive we felt shock but also joy.

“We got an early scan at six weeks just to make sure the baby was ok. It was so emotional.”

Fife mum Erin pictured with her daughter Sophia after recovering from breast cancer
Fife mum Erin pictured with her daughter Sophia after recovering from breast cancer.

Sophia was born shortly before 6am on February 13, 2021 at Victoria Hospital.

“We didn’t know what we were having,” Erin says.

“I remember when she was born I was a bit spaced out because of the gas and air. We were asking the nurse to tell us what the baby was.

“I asked if it was a girl and when we were told it was, that was a dream come true for me – I had always wanted a little girl.”

Family support

While Erin will never forget what she has been through, she is grateful she has had the support of her family and friends.

Erin and Aaron with their family and friends pictured after she finished her cancer treatment.

“I didn’t think I was a strong person,” she says.

“But when this happened it was literally fight or flight. And I knew if I wanted to survive I would have to fight.

“What I have been through will never go away – it will always be there, especially with having check ups every year.

She continues: “But my mum and dad, Aaron’s mum and dad and my friends have all been amazing.

“I wouldn’t have have got through it without their support.

“Aaron has been my rock throughout it all.

Erin and Aaron are expecting their second child in March next year.

“We hadn’t even been married for two years when this happened.”

She adds: “But we said if we can get through this, we can get through anything together.”

Conversation