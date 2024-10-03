Leave Right Now: Will Young ‘cuts short Dundee gig due to hecklers’

Singer Will Young reportedly cut short his gig in Dundee after being heckled.

The Pop Idol winner performed at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday night as part of his intimate Light it Up Live tour.

The Evergreen star shared stories from his career as well as performing stripped-back versions of his best-known hits.

However, several fans said Young, 45, cut short his show after being heckled by at least one audience member.

He reportedly sang the hit Leave Right Now then walked off the stage, failing to return.

Will Young brands Dundee gig ‘tricky’ due to ‘overexcited hecklers’

Afterwards, the star posted on his Instagram story that the show had been “tricky” due to “some overexcited hecklers”.

One fan, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “He went off 45 minutes early as some woman shouted at him to get on with it.

“He did pull her up and the audience all cheered for him. He sang a couple of more songs then disappeared.

“We didn’t really know if he was coming back but he didn’t – shame.”

Another audience member, who also did not want to be named, said Young briefly left the stage after a woman in the crowd shouted for him to “get on with it”.

Meanwhile, two other people in the audience were said to be “singing/talking the whole time and shouting out to hear certain songs”.

The fan added: “(Young) a few more songs – it was great by the way – then did Leave Right Now and walked off.

“No goodnight, nothing.

“The whole audience looked stunned and confused.

Fans ‘very disappointed’ as Will Young ‘cuts short Dundee gig’

“Apparently he should have been on for another 40 minutes. We were very disappointed.”

Several people posted on X about the incident – some offering their support to the singer.

One wrote: “A fantastic intimate gig in Dundee tonight with (Will Young), just him and a piano!

“His voice is still perfection. Sadly, as a city, we were let down by a handful of people who don’t know how to behave in a theatre or can’t handle their drink.

“Still a great gig despite them.”

Another said they were “embarrassed to be a Dundonian”.

They told Young: “Sorry you had to endure that.

“Your real fans were gutted and angry for you!

“Big love.”

Another supporter wrote: “(Will Young) absolutely amazing tonight in Dundee, don’t let an a******* here stop you from coming back.

“Loved the show and wanted it to last longer.”

However, another audience member posted it was a “disappointing ending” to the show.

They added: “One person heckles (muffled to most and brief) and you leave quite literally right now.

“One person out of 300; 299 fans very let down.”

Some fans have also asked for refunds.

It is reported Young also walked off during a gig in Cumbria in September due to “disrespectful” attendees.

The Courier has contacted representatives for Will Young and the Gardyne Theatre for comment.