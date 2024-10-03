Leave Right Now: Will Young ‘cuts short Dundee gig due to hecklers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Leave Right Now: Will Young ‘cuts short Dundee gig due to hecklers’

The Pop Idol winner has described the show at the Gardyne Theatre as "tricky".

By Ben MacDonald & Chloe Burrell
Will Young. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Will Young. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Singer Will Young reportedly cut short his gig in Dundee after being heckled.

The Pop Idol winner performed at the Gardyne Theatre on Tuesday night as part of his intimate Light it Up Live tour.

The Evergreen star shared stories from his career as well as performing stripped-back versions of his best-known hits.

However, several fans said Young, 45, cut short his show after being heckled by at least one audience member.

He reportedly sang the hit Leave Right Now then walked off the stage, failing to return.

Will Young brands Dundee gig ‘tricky’ due to ‘overexcited hecklers’

Afterwards, the star posted on his Instagram story that the show had been “tricky” due to “some overexcited hecklers”.

One fan, who did not want to be named, told The Courier: “He went off 45 minutes early as some woman shouted at him to get on with it.

“He did pull her up and the audience all cheered for him. He sang a couple of more songs then disappeared.

“We didn’t really know if he was coming back but he didn’t – shame.”

Will Young mentioned the “tricky” show in a post on his Instagram story. Image: Will Young/Instagram

Another audience member, who also did not want to be named, said Young briefly left the stage after a woman in the crowd shouted for him to “get on with it”.

Meanwhile, two other people in the audience were said to be “singing/talking the whole time and shouting out to hear certain songs”.

The fan added: “(Young) a few more songs – it was great by the way – then did Leave Right Now and walked off.

“No goodnight, nothing.

“The whole audience looked stunned and confused.

Fans ‘very disappointed’ as Will Young ‘cuts short Dundee gig’

“Apparently he should have been on for another 40 minutes. We were very disappointed.”

Several people posted on X about the incident – some offering their support to the singer.

One wrote: “A fantastic intimate gig in Dundee tonight with (Will Young), just him and a piano!

“His voice is still perfection. Sadly, as a city, we were let down by a handful of people who don’t know how to behave in a theatre or can’t handle their drink.

“Still a great gig despite them.”

Another said they were “embarrassed to be a Dundonian”.

They told Young: “Sorry you had to endure that.

“Your real fans were gutted and angry for you!

“Big love.”

The audience at a previous Gardyne Theatre event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Another supporter wrote: “(Will Young) absolutely amazing tonight in Dundee, don’t let an a******* here stop you from coming back.

“Loved the show and wanted it to last longer.”

However, another audience member posted it was a “disappointing ending” to the show.

They added: “One person heckles (muffled to most and brief) and you leave quite literally right now.

“One person out of 300; 299 fans very let down.”

Some fans have also asked for refunds.

It is reported Young also walked off during a gig in Cumbria in September due to “disrespectful” attendees.

The Courier has contacted representatives for Will Young and the Gardyne Theatre for comment.

Conversation