Police cordon off Lochgelly street due to ongoing incident

Officers from CID and paramedics are at the scene.

By Chloe Burrell & Neil Henderson
North Street in Lochgelly.
Police sealed off North Street in Lochgelly on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police have cordoned off a street in Lochgelly due to an ongoing incident.

Officers descended on North Street in the Fife town on Thursday morning.

The street is sealed off from Ballingry Street to Dewar Street.

One eyewitness described seeing four police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene.

Police on North Street in Lochgelly.
Emergency services descended on North Street on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police on North Street in Lochgelly.
Police at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Ambulance on North Street in Lochgelly.
An ambulance at the scene. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “All attention is focused on a three-storey block of flats.

“Plain-clothes officers are going door to door opposite the flats.

“A tent has also been placed over the pathway outside.”

One North Street resident said that she woke up at around 8am to see several police vehicles and a number of officers in the street.

She told The Courier: “It’s just so shocking to see such a large amount of police right outside where you live.

“Officers have been going in and out of the flats and one plain clothes officer was seen leaving carrying a brown evidence bag.

“We’ve not been told anything but it is obviously very serious.”

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

