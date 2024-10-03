Paul Dixon opens up on therapy sessions after feeling ‘lost’ as ex-Dundee United star urges end to mental health stigma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Dixon opens up on therapy sessions after feeling ‘lost’ as ex-Dundee United star urges end to mental health stigma

Dixon insists seeking help is a strength.

Paul Dixon in action for Dundee United.
Paul Dixon in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Paul Dixon has candidly discussed his decision to undergo therapy after feeling “lost” in the aftermath of his retirement.

And the former Dundee United favourite has encouraged footballers to view seeking mental health support as a strength rather than weakness.

Dixon, 37, hung up his boots last year following a fine career that saw him make a combined 337 appearances for Dundee and United, while also turning out for Huddersfield, Grimsby Town, Peterhead and winning three caps for Scotland.

Robbed of the routine afforded by 20 years as a professional footballer, and with very little support or guidance on how to deal with the life-altering change, Dixon struggled for purpose and structure.

Paul Dixon, pictured, finished his career at Peterhead
Dixon, pictured, finished his career at Peterhead. Image: SNS

Dixon had no qualms about reaching out to mental health charity Back Onside and, following several months of therapy and open discussion, he can feel the benefits. And he is keen to remove any lingering stigma regarding seeking professional help.

Dixon: I needed help

“I had my knee operation when I finished playing and I just switched off,” said Dixon. “That switching off was completely alien to me because, as a footballer, I’m constantly training and keeping fit.

“The routine is there – I know where I need to be, and at what time. Once that goes, I found it very difficult to get myself into a routine.

“I realised that I needed help, and I reached out for that help. It’s not a weakness, it’s a strength to realise you need help. It’s been hard but I’m coming out the end of it.

Paul Dixon lines up for Dundee United against Cowdenbeath
Dixon lines up for United against Cowdenbeath in 2016. Image: SNS

“I’m speaking to a therapist due to my mental health. I felt myself feeling lost – I didn’t feel like myself. I got to the point where I was telling my wife stuff but there is only so much that she can do.

“I realised that I needed to speak to someone else and that’s when I got in touch with Back Onside. I’ve been speaking to her for 13 or 14 weeks. It has massively helped with how I am feeling and how I’m dealing with retirement.”

When you retire, you are forgotten

Dixon was speaking as part of a video feature released by United, documenting a recent presentation to the club’s youth players by DJ Stuart Cochrane which outlined his own battles with alcohol, drugs and mental health problems.

Paul Dixon on Scotland duty
Dixon represented Scotland three times. Image: SNS

“The reason I gave up was because my head went, and I didn’t enjoy playing the game anymore,” Dixon continued.

“Ex-footballers come out and say they get no guidance and that is true. There isn’t a great deal of help for footballers who finish the game. It’s almost like you finish the game and are forgotten about.”

Living like a monk

Dixon now works as United U/14s lead coach and individual coach analyst within the academy, affording him an insight into the challenges facing the next generation of players.

A fresh-faced Paul Dixon in Dundee colours
A fresh-faced Dixon in Dundee colours. Image: SNS

He added: “It can be very difficult (for young players). There is so much temptation that comes in front of them, and they need to be very careful and mindful of the decisions they make in their lives.

“And it doesn’t get any easier if they become a fully blown professional footballer. You do have to live like a monk at times to keep yourself on the straight and narrow.”

Conversation