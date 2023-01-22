Concerns grow for missing man Ross Kinghorn, 57, who travelled to Blair Atholl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a Linlithgow man who has been missing since travelling to Blair Atholl on Monday morning.

Police have re-appealed for information to trace 57-year-old Ross Kinghorn who was in the area to go hill walking in Bridge of Tilt.

Ross had boarded a train from Linlithgow at around 6.30am.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim build and bald.

Ross is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.

He is also believed to be in possession of a small two-wheel trolley and small black rucksack.

Extensive searches carried out

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “As time passes we are becoming more concerned for Ross. We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him.

“Ross has been seen on CCTV using the rail network on Monday but unfortunately there have been no other confirmed sightings of him.

“Today we have issued a second photograph of Ross which shows the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen. We hope it may help people recognise him.

“I would ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there.

“I would also appeal to any hillwalkers who have visited Bridge of Tilt recently and may have information to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1588 of January 20.