Forfar fraudster who stole £100m from taxpayer dies in prison

An international fraudster from Forfar who was the centre of a multi-million pound tax fraud has died in prison, aged 79.

Geoffrey Johnson was once one of Britain’s most wanted tax fugitives after he fled the UK in 2014 to avoid prison.

The Angus man was part of an 18-strong crime gang that operated a number of businesses across the UK and Spain claiming to be legitimately importing and selling mobile phones.

Three years on the run

After three years on the run, the pensioner was eventually caught travelling with a fake passport as he attempted to fly between Kenya and Dubai in July 2017.

He was then sentenced to a total of 24 years and six months in prison at Kingston crown Court.

Johnson died in Wandsworth prison in London on January 12.

Johnson’s gang had hidden their fraud behind a complex web of transactions but HMRC investigators discovered it was all an elaborate VAT repayment fraud.

Investigators followed a trail of laundered stolen money through bank accounts in the UK, Andorra, Dubai, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Portugal and the US.

Johnson was said to have been instrumental in laundering the criminal proceeds of the fraud.

Rather than stand trial he fled the UK and became a fugitive.

International arrest warrants were issued, but Johnson continued to hide out in plain sight in Tanzania while running a string of businesses, including a number of clubs and restaurants.

He eventually fled to neighbouring Kenya before finally being caught whilst attempting to travel to Dubai and brought back to the UK.

Johnson had already been sentenced to almost a quarter of a decade in prison in his absence, while he was also ordered to repay £109m worth of criminal proceeds.

Luxury life in Forfar

The pensioner used to live a life of luxury with his family in 10-bedroom Turin House in Forfar, which was later bought for £1.2 million.

The mansion sits in 21 acres and has a private pool.

It was also home to a fleet of cars including top-of-the-range Bentleys, Ferraris and Porsches.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP Wandsworth prisoner Geoffrey Johnson died on 12 January.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”