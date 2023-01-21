Police launch appeal for missing man who travelled to Blair Atholl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a missing man who was last seen travelling to Blair Atholl.

Ross Kinghorn, 57, boarded a train from Linlithgow at around 6:30am on Monday January 16.

He was in the area in order to go hill walking in Bridge of Tilt.

Ross is described as being white, 5ft 8in tall, slim build and bald.

He is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.

He is also believed to be in possession of a small two-wheel trolley and small black rucksack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ross’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“We suspect Ross is in the Bridge of Tilt area and would appeal to any hillwalkers who have visited recently who may have any information.

“Please contact police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 1588 of January 20.”