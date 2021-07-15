Business & Environment / Business Angus woman’s journey from Purdy’s Saturday waitress to cafe owner By Jack McKeown July 15 2021, 4.02pm Updated: July 16 2021, 3.19pm Angus woman Hannah Muir started working at Purdy’s aged just 14. Another 14 years on she’s the proud owner of the Forfar cafe. Hannah started as a Saturday girl in what is now Purdy’s Coffee House when she was a young teenager. In 2017 she bought the Forfar business from its previous owner, having worked there for 10 years at the time. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]