‘I’ve always told myself I can do anything:’ Dundee student Sara triumphs over dyslexia

Dundee student Sara Paton has triumphed over dyslexia to get top marks at university.

The former Dundee High pupil is graduating from Dundee University this week.

And although she, along with her peers, will have a virtual graduation this year, it’s no less of a celebration.

Sara, 21, was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was just 12, so has faced extra challenges along the way.

But on Thursday she was delighted to graduate with an MA in Environmental Science and Geography.

She said: “I just threw myself in the deep end and thought I’m just going to go for it! “I’ve always told myself I can do anything.

“It’s such a nice feeling — it’s all done, all the hard work’s paid off.”

Sara was first diagnosed when her teacher noticed she was struggling with certain tasks in class.

Sara said: “I had one teacher who spotted it first when I was copying things from the board, keeping up with my classmates, simple things like that.”

She received support throughout secondary school, but was worried about the transition to university.

“It was the fear of the unknown. At school I’d had all of this support around me and I was worried it was going to go.

“I honestly didn’t think I would see the four years through, but the university’s disability service has been great throughout my time here.”

For Sara, writing and reading can cause her challenges and she often uses colour to remember things.

“I’m very visual and often it takes me numerous times to read things through to get the information in.

“Getting the words out and down on paper is also often quite a challenge.”

But despite all of that, Sara’s dissertation, which looked at the impact Covid-19 had on air quality in the UK, brought in top marks, an achievement she never thought possible.

“This time last year I thought there was no way I could write a whole dissertation.

“It was the dyslexia talking. I underestimated how much I actually knew and how much I could put down on paper.

“When the results came out, I was in complete shock. I received 20 marks out of 23 and at first thought it must be a mistake. I didn’t think the results were mine.

“Having dyslexia is nothing to be ashamed of. The support we receive ensures we’re on a level playing field with everyone else.”

In September Sara is continuing her studies, joining the University of Aberdeen to study primary teaching.

Some 3000 students will graduate this year from Dundee University and their online graduation celebrations are taking place until July 16.

Each ceremony will be live streamed from the University’s YouTube channel.