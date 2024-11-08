Road near Brechin reopens after motorcycle crash

Police have reopened a road outside Brechin after a crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident happened on the B9134, which connects Brechin to Aberlemno, just after 10.30am on Friday morning.

Emergency services were in attendance.

The road reopened just before 2pm.

It is not known what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.45pm on Friday, 8 November, to a report of a one vehicle crash involving a motorbike on the B9134 near Brechin.

“The road was closed but later reopened.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”