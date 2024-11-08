Everything you need to know about the inheritance tax changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about the inheritance tax changes

Expert guidance on the Budget’s key takeaways and what you need to do next.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ recent inheritance tax changes in the Autumn Budget have garnered a lot of headlines.

The changes to 100% relief on qualifying agricultural and business assets over £1 million could have potentially major consequences for some.

But what will be the biggest change for the average person?

We spoke to Kirsty Preston, a partner in the private client team at law firm Lindsays.

Kirsty pointed to the new rules regarding pension pots as one of the most significant inheritance tax takeaways from the Budget.

Up until now, pension funds have largely not been subject to inheritance tax. But from April 2027 the majority of unused pension funds will be included as part of an individual’s estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Effect of inheritance tax changes on pension pots

So what does that mean for your estate?

Kirsty said: “Imagine an individual has personal assets totalling £500,000 and a pension fund of £500,000. Under the existing rules, it would only be the personal assets of £500,000 in the majority of cases which would be subject to inheritance tax on death.  The new rules as of 2027 will mean that the combined £1 million will be subject to inheritance tax once any nil-rate bands and other available reliefs and exemptions are deducted.  This is a big change that will impact many – I would recommend that individuals review their circumstances and take professional advice to ascertain what planning options may be available to them.”

A potentially complicating factor in this equation is inflation. With property prices traditionally rising year on year, while the nil rate band has been frozen at £325,000 until at least 2030, more and more estates will be liable for inheritance tax.

Kirsty added: “For example, a house with a current market value of £250,000 might be worth £300,000 in 2030 depending on the market and other factors.  As the Nil Rate Band is frozen at the £325,000 mark and hasn’t moved in line with inflation for many years now, this could easily bring more estates into an inheritance tax paying bracket as properties and other assets increase in value, depending on other exemptions and reliefs available at the time of the person’s death.”

What can I do to reduce my liability for inheritance tax?

There are a number of mitigation strategies you can employ to reduce the inheritance tax on your estate. These include:-

Annual gifting exemption – An individual is entitled to make tax-free gifts up to £3,000 each tax year. If no gifts are made in one tax year, the £3,000 can be carried forward to the next tax year. The carry forward applies to one year only.

Small gift exemption – Individuals can make small gifts of up to £250 in each tax year to any number of different recipients. This exemption cannot be combined with any other exemption.

Gifts in consideration of marriage or civil partnership – Various sums are completely exempt from Inheritance Tax when the gift is made in consideration of a person’s marriage or civil partnership. Each parent can gift £5,000, each grandparent £2,500 and all other individuals £1,000.

Gifts to charity – There are various exemptions for gifts to charity, major political parties or for national purposes.

Normal expenditure out of income – Where an individual makes regular gifts out of surplus income, such gifts are fully exempt from inheritance tax. It must be shown that the gifts are made out of income, that there is a pattern of giving and that the gift does not reduce the donor’s standard of living.

Potentially Exempt Transfers: the seven year gifting rule – A Potentially Exempt Transfer (PET) is an outright gift, made during lifetime, in excess of the annual exemption (of £3,000). An individual must survive for 7 years from the date of the gift in order to ensure that the value of the gift is not included in their estate for Inheritance Tax purposes.

Get the right advice?

The first step to managing your estate’s liability to the inheritance tax changes is to seek advice from an expert.

Lindsays is a trusted name in estate planning and inheritance tax guidance, offering clients a wealth of expertise to protect their assets and ensure smooth transitions for future generations. Their team of specialists provides tailored advice that navigates the complexities of inheritance tax law, helping clients maximise the value passed on to loved ones. They work closely, where necessary, with their clients’ other professional advisers (accountants and financial advisers)  to achieve this.

The firm creates estate plans that are both efficient and flexible through a thorough understanding of individual family dynamics and financial goals, accommodating changes in personal circumstances or legislation. The Lindsays team will advise on wills, trusts, and lifetime gifts, carefully structuring each plan to reflect the client’s wishes while staying tax-efficient. They also cover powers of attorney, guardianships and advice on handling care home costs.

From complex estates to straightforward bequests, Lindsays’ compassionate and clear approach to estate planning reassures clients that their legacies are secure.

Kirsty Preston is available to advise people across the full range of Private Client matters to organise their personal affairs. Find out more about how Kirsty can help you. You can reach her by emailing kirstypreston@lindsays.co.uk

Lindsays also has Private Client lawyers at its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth. For more information, head to www.lindsays.co.uk.