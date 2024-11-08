Vintage fashion store promising ‘high-quality curated pieces’ opens in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vintage fashion store promising ‘high-quality curated pieces’ opens in Stirling

Sophie Corbett, 24, has opened SRTD Vintage.

By Andrew Robson
Sophie Corbett in SRTD Vintage Stirling
Sophie Corbett in SRTD Vintage. Image: Supplied

A new vintage fashion store promising “high-quality curated pieces” has opened in Stirling Arcade.

Former fashion and business student Sophie Corbett unveiled SRTD Vintage on October 26.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Dunblane, took inspiration from European fashion boutiques to launch the store at 34 Stirling Arcade.

New vintage fashion store opens in Stirling Arcade

Sophie previously spent a year in Gent, Belgium where she went through an internship at curated vintage clothes brand Just Waldo.

She said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and then the opportunity came up in the summer.

STRD Vintage in Stirling.
STRD Vintage in Stirling. Image: Supplied

“Given Stirling’s large student population, I thought it would be the perfect place to open a shop.

“I was looking at units in the Thistles Shopping Centre but being here in the historic Stirling Arcade just felt more in keeping with the brand.

“I was going for a minimalist European vibe – taking inspiration from similar shops in France and the Netherlands.”

Inside SRTD Vintage.
Inside SRTD Vintage. Image: Supplied

Sophie says SRTS Vintage will stock “high-quality pieces” hand-picked for her by suppliers.

She added: “The reaction I’ve had so far has been brilliant.

“People have said they love that they don’t need to go to Glasgow or Edinburgh for something like this.

“People are starting to care more about what they wear, with an increased demand in sustainable fashion over fast fashion.

“Some people have already been in several times.

“I’m really positive about the store.”

SRTD Vintage is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Saturdays from 11am to 5.30pm, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

The store also offers a 10% student discount.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation