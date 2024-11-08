Vintage fashion store promising ‘high-quality curated pieces’ opens in Stirling

A new vintage fashion store promising “high-quality curated pieces” has opened in Stirling Arcade.

Former fashion and business student Sophie Corbett unveiled SRTD Vintage on October 26.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Dunblane, took inspiration from European fashion boutiques to launch the store at 34 Stirling Arcade.

New vintage fashion store opens in Stirling Arcade

Sophie previously spent a year in Gent, Belgium where she went through an internship at curated vintage clothes brand Just Waldo.

She said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and then the opportunity came up in the summer.

“Given Stirling’s large student population, I thought it would be the perfect place to open a shop.

“I was looking at units in the Thistles Shopping Centre but being here in the historic Stirling Arcade just felt more in keeping with the brand.

“I was going for a minimalist European vibe – taking inspiration from similar shops in France and the Netherlands.”

Sophie says SRTS Vintage will stock “high-quality pieces” hand-picked for her by suppliers.

She added: “The reaction I’ve had so far has been brilliant.

“People have said they love that they don’t need to go to Glasgow or Edinburgh for something like this.

“People are starting to care more about what they wear, with an increased demand in sustainable fashion over fast fashion.

“Some people have already been in several times.

“I’m really positive about the store.”

SRTD Vintage is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Saturdays from 11am to 5.30pm, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

The store also offers a 10% student discount.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook