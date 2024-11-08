Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after ‘£30k bill’ stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after '£30k bill' stand-off

Local residents are "delighted" work is under way.

By James Simpson
Dundee Macalpine Road shops demolition
The former shopping centre is being dismantled. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Demolition work has begun on a row of shops that have blighted a Dundee street for years.

Inroads to remove the decaying shops at Macalpine Road in Strathmartine are now underway.

Aerial pictures show large parts of the site, near the junction with Camperdown Road, have already been reduced to rubble.

It comes after months of discussions regarding the future of the land between owners Purewal Properties and BT-owned Openreach.

Aerial pictures of the Macalpine Road shops in Dundee. Image: Stephen Pettigrew
A former chemist was among the shops being torn down. Image: Stephen Pettigrew
Work has begun to remove the buildings. Image: Stephen Pettigrew
The decaying shops have been a long-standing issue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rubble on the site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The former shops are sealed off to the public. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The remnants of the shops as seen from the pavement. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The pair were at an impasse over a reported £30,000 bill to remove cables to demolish the buildings.

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman welcomed the news that work is progressing after months of discussions.

Hope for ‘positive future use’ of Dundee site

He said: “I have long campaigned for action to remove the derelict shop units at the south end of the Macalpine shops.

“They have been a blot on the landscape for years and I have been in regular touch with various parties, including the site owners and the council, about it.

“The ongoing issue that has delayed demolition is the cost of removing and relaying cabling across the site.

Councillor Daniel Coleman is standing outside the derelict former shops
Councillor Daniel Coleman standing outside the disused shops. Image: Daniel Coleman/Facebook.

“I recently held a meeting onsite with Openreach and council building standards officers to discuss matters.

“Following further engagement with the owners of the properties, this resulted in progress with the owners obtaining permission for a demolition warrant.

“The community has long wanted to see this eyesore removed so constituents are delighted to see this finally happen.

“I hope that a positive future use can now be made of this site.”

Elsewhere, demolition work is now under way to demolish the former Bruce Street Child and Family in Dundee.

Conversation