Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after ‘£30k bill’ stand-off

Demolition work has begun on a row of shops that have blighted a Dundee street for years.

Inroads to remove the decaying shops at Macalpine Road in Strathmartine are now underway.

Aerial pictures show large parts of the site, near the junction with Camperdown Road, have already been reduced to rubble.

It comes after months of discussions regarding the future of the land between owners Purewal Properties and BT-owned Openreach.

The pair were at an impasse over a reported £30,000 bill to remove cables to demolish the buildings.

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman welcomed the news that work is progressing after months of discussions.

Hope for ‘positive future use’ of Dundee site

He said: “I have long campaigned for action to remove the derelict shop units at the south end of the Macalpine shops.

“They have been a blot on the landscape for years and I have been in regular touch with various parties, including the site owners and the council, about it.

“The ongoing issue that has delayed demolition is the cost of removing and relaying cabling across the site.

“I recently held a meeting onsite with Openreach and council building standards officers to discuss matters.

“Following further engagement with the owners of the properties, this resulted in progress with the owners obtaining permission for a demolition warrant.

“The community has long wanted to see this eyesore removed so constituents are delighted to see this finally happen.

“I hope that a positive future use can now be made of this site.”

Elsewhere, demolition work is now under way to demolish the former Bruce Street Child and Family in Dundee.