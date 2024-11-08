Kirkcaldy’s Ceramic Tile Warehouse closes down suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy’s Ceramic Tile Warehouse closes down suddenly

The company has been frantically calling customers to inform them of the closure this week.

By Paul Malik
Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy, which has closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy, which has closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy has closed down suddenly, with the loss of all jobs.

Staff at the Fife store have made “great efforts” to inform customers the shop was going out of business on Friday.

No statement has been forthcoming after The Courier approached the firm about the closure, which appears to have taken customers and staff by surprise.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, confirmed the store would be closed by “end of play” Friday and that the main priority was telling customers of the imminent closure.

There is no mention of the company’s shutdown on the firm’s website, which as of Friday afternoon was still operational.

Members of the public were still in the Park Road store on Thursday afternoon, while staff made their arrangements.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy, which has suddenly closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One member of staff told The Courier they were “still working through orders” for existing customers.

It follows events earlier this year after CTD plunged into administration and then insolvency.

They were different companies, but CTD had operated out of the former Ceramic Tile Warehouse on Dundee’s Clepington Road.

Tayside and Fife business connections

Ceramic Tile Warehouse had a long association with Tayside and Fife.

Catchy jingles regularly played on local radio stations like Wave 102 and Kingdom FM, recognised by thousands of listeners, where “inspiration comes in boxes”.

And the company logo adorned the shirts of Dundee FC players in the early 2000s, when stars like World Cup hero Claudio Canigia and the Bonetti brothers turned out for the Dark Blues.

Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.

The firm was set-up by the late James Miller.

He was a self-employed tiler to trade, who opened his first showroom in Kirkcaldy in 1986.

In the early 1990s he created the Ceramic Tile Clearance Warehouse.

Former Dundee FC owners Jimmy and Peter Marr, with Ceramic Tile Warehouse founder and director, the late James Miller, at Dens Park.

He then launched the Ceramic Tile Warehouse, which expanded and had shops throughout Scotland, and also later established Tile Style.

Mr Millar passed away after an illness in 2011.

The Dees signed a six-figure deal in 1999 which saw the firm’s logo emblazoned front and centre on the Xara-made home, away and goalkeeper shirts.

James Miller, centre, stands with Dundee players modelling the kit with Ceramic Tile Warehouse as sponsor.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse had a store on Clepington Road in Dundee, which opened in 1996 and closed permanently earlier this decade.

The firm had showrooms at one point in Dundee, Perth, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Edinburgh and Leith, employing around 50 staff.

It was known for its “pile ’em high, sell ’em low” pricing strategy, which saw orders sent as far afield as Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Ceramic Tile Warehouse was approached for comment.

Conversation