Final closure date announced for Dundee RBS after bank’s reprieve

A confirmed closure date has been given for a Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Dundee.

The RBS at Kingsway Circus will close its doors for the final time on November 21.

The branch was originally set to close on October 8.

However, bosses gave the Strathmartine Road bank a reprieve due to legislative changes aimed at protecting free access to cash.

Dundee RBS closure will have ‘really detrimental impact’

Strathmartine Councillor Daniel Coleman said: “Closing the branch will have a really detrimental impact on access to banking in the local area.

“This is particularly so for the digitally excluded and those who are less mobile and cannot travel longer distances to access face-to-face RBS banking.

“There is also a really negative effect on local businesses who are RBS customers.

He added: “I am very concerned indeed by the Royal Bank’s actions and the effect a closure would have on our local community – in particular the residents of Downfield, Kirkton, Ardler and St Mary’s.

“I continually pressed the bank to think again and even invited the NatWest board members to see how busy the branch was before making a final decision.

“But unfortunately the bank was not for listening.”

Digital banking to blame for Kingsway decision

A spokesperson for RBS said: “Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of retail accounts with us are now opened online.

“While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

“We commit to no further review of our Royal Bank of Scotland branch network until at least 2026.”

An announcement on the branch’s website confirms the November 21 closure.